Witness: Suspect in killing 'raked' victim's blood on his face

Aug. 28—A witness to a killing in the parking lot at a Walmart Neighborhood Market on Thursday night called the suspect "the devil" who "raked (the victim's) blood all over his face."

Sherry Sain, 64, of Huntsville, previously of Decatur, died of blunt force trauma to her body when she was pinned between two vehicles in the store's parking lot, according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn.

Decatur police have charged Preston Lamar Nelson, 33, of Huntsville, with murder. He is in Morgan County Jail with a cash bond set at $500,000.

Chunn said Morgan County 911 received the call at 8:44 p.m. and he arrived at the scene and pronounced Sain dead at 9:21 p.m.

Witness Amy Brown of Decatur, who said she called 911 to report the incident, said the victim was walking away from the store in the parking lot at 1203 Sixth Ave. S.E. She said she saw a man driving a dark gray Mercury Grand Marquis in reverse at a rapid speed, pinning the victim against another vehicle.

"He was parked in the first handicapped spot in front of the store, and he started in reverse, he then gassed it and she was pinned between the vehicles," she said. The distance from the handicapped parking spot to where the collision of the vehicles occurred was about 30 to 40 feet.

Brown said the man quickly attempted to drive away but his car stalled a couple of times.

Brown said some other people went to the suspect's car and told him he had killed somebody.

"He got out of the car and came running back up here, kneels down beside (Sain) and takes his hands and rakes her blood all over his face," Brown said. "It was unreal, the look in his eyes. His eyes were so huge."

Visually shaken, Brown called the scene "horrific." "That guy, that guy's face, I will never be able to get it out of my mind. That was the devil. He was the devil. God stopped him right down there and wouldn't let his car run," she said.

Brown said the man's actions appeared "very malicious. It seems like it was done intentional. No remorse. How can you come up and put your hands in the blood? It was horrific."

The suspect's car stalled heading north at the store's Eighth Street exit across from a nearby pharmacy. Police said it "was stopped by a civilian at which point his vehicle became inoperable."

It remained there at 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

As the initial patrol officers arrived on the scene, Nelson attempted to get away but was detained, a police affidavit said.

About 11:45 p.m. Thursday, authorities had a blue tarp surrounding the victim's body behind a Chevrolet Trailblazer. The Trailblazer and Grand Marquis had damage to their driver-side back quarter panels, and the Trailblazer also had damage to its trunk.

In a news release from Decatur police, spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said, "There is no known connection or events between Nelson and Sain that led up to his actions."

According to a court document, Circuit Judge Charles Elliott said the bond was "elevated due to the violence in the alleged commission of the offense, the nature of the offense charged, the high probability of conviction, the likelihood of a lengthy sentence and the randomness of the offense."

He said if Nelson posts bond, he is to be supervised by the Morgan County Pretrial Community Corrections with GPS-monitored home arrest.

"That woman was somebody's grandmother, somebody's mother," Brown said. "My heart goes out to her family. This is something I never thought I would ever see."

Court documents indicate Nelson has an initial appearance in Morgan County District Court set for 1 p.m. Monday.

Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson called the incident a homicide. He said evidence is still being collected in the case.

