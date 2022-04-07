Witness tackles teen who was fleeing from deputy on Modesto’s Yosemite Blvd.

A Modesto teen was arrested Tuesday evening when a Good Samaritan tackled and held him down after he allegedly tried to flee from a crash scene.

A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a BMW traveling about 65 mph in a 35 mph zone on Modesto’s Yosemite Boulevard near Kerr Avenue, said Sgt. Luke Schwartz.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop but the driver failed to yield, continuing to weave in and out of traffic at high speed.

Schwartz said the deputy followed the suspect for a short time but terminated the pursuit after about a third of a mile, a block before he turned north onto San Joan Drive.

In the 200 block of San Juan the suspect crashed into parked pickup, which pushed that into another parked pickup and that into an SUV.

The suspect got out of the BMW and tried to run but a witness tackled him and held him to ground until police arrived, according to owner of one of the parked vehicles.

Owen Johnson, 18, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, hit and run, probation violation and driving on a suspended license. Schwartz said Owen’s license had been suspended due to a previous DUI.