Witness tells Whitmer kidnap jury: Wolverine Watchmen 'kind of freaked me out'

Top, from left: Adam Fox and Barry Croft Bottom, from left: Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta

The Gretchen Whitmer kidnap trial lightened up a bit Tuesday as a witness offered colorful testimony in a case that has so far been consumed in talk of anger, hate, shootings and alleged death threats.

The government witness mentioned none of that in his testimony, but instead talked about getting drunk by a campfire, and a dog named Ollie.

The witness is Devin Phelps, 24, a part-time courthouse security officer who attended field-training exercise with the suspects in the fall of 2020 on the night before the group cased Whitmer's vacation house.

Phelps said he was introduced to the group through defendant Daniel Harris, whom he met through a Marines program while a senior in high school. He said the two went through boot camp at the same time, were both discharged from the Marines in 2019 and then remained in contact over Signal, an encrypted messaging app.

Harris was a member of the so-called Wolverine Watchmen, a self-described militia group whose members railed against the pandemic shutdowns, masks and vaccines, and allegedly called for violence against police and politicians.

Phelps, who was not part of this group, explained to the jury why Harris wasn't with the group that allegedly cased Whitmer's vacation house in the fall of 2020: Harris was busy drinking at a campsite that night, and Phelps was with him.

"I proceeded to get very drunk," Phelps told the jury.

When asked to explain how drunk, he said: "I can't remember what I drank or how much I drank — so that drunk."

Phelps' testimony contained a bit of humor, despite the gravity of the charges faced by the suspects, who could get up to life in prison if convicted in the historic domestic terrorism case that highlights the growth of extremism in America.

Phelps cracked jokes about how much he drank, how Harris' dog Ollie got hair all over the back of his truck and then how the dog forced him to sleep in the truck instead of the trailer.

Story continues

The courtroom erupted in laughter, marking the first time that members of the audience laughed during a witness's testimony.

Phelps testified that the training exercise in Luther was the only time he interacted with the group outside of Harris.

"Some of them kind of creeped me out," Phelps testified.

More: Defense tells jury: Whitmer kidnap suspect's Facebook posts were only a joke

More: Hawaiian shirt, word may tie Whitmer kidnap suspects to Boogaloo civil war movement

Defense attorneys sought to find some value in cross-examining Phelps.

Harris' attorney, Julia Kelly, attempted to have Phelps attest to Harris' character, but was denied that opportunity by U.S. Chief District Judge Robert Jonker.

Defense attorney Michael Hills, who is representing Brandon Caserta, asked Phelps about the "several thousands" of bullets that he had in an effort to show that it's not illegal to possess thousands of bullets. FBI agents had previously testified that Caserta and Harris were in possession of large amounts of ammo, though the defense has argued that's not illegal.

Phelps' testimony helped bolster that argument as he has not been charged with any crimes over his bullets.

Adam Fox's attorney Christopher Gibbons asked Phelps to talk about his use of encrypted chat app Signal. Phelps said it was a way to stay connected with other veterans - testimony that supports the defense's claims that just because the kidnap plot suspects were communicating on encrypted chats doesn't mean they were doing anything wrong.

The government has argued that the defendants used these encrypted chats to conceal their kidnapping plan from law enforcement, and even switched to a more secure app when they feared they had been infiltrated by federal agents.

The jury also heard from FBI Special Agent Chelsea Williams, the case agent for Kaleb Franks, who cut a deal with the government one month before the start of trial and testified against his co-defendants last week.

Williams was also in Luther during training exercises by the suspects, though she was camped out far away from the activity, careful not to get noticed by any of the defendants and their antigovernment friends, she said. She was part of a 10-person team that set loose perimeters around the property at which the men were staying, as well as Whitmer's vacation home in case any of the undercover agents or FBI informants became compromised.

The agent said the FBI team kept its distance from the group's campsite — about two miles away — since the group was heavily armed and some espoused anti-law enforcement beliefs.

During cross-examination, a defense attorney noted that the FBI team never had to intervene during the weekend's events.

The government is expected to rest its case Wednesday, with up to four more witnesses to call.

On trial are Adam Fox, 38, of Potterville; Brandon Caserta, 33, of Canton; Daniel Harris, 24, of Lake Orion; and Barry Croft, 46, of Delaware. All face federal conspiracy kidnapping charges; Three face weapons of mass destruction charges.

If convicted, they all face up to life in prison.

Tresa Baldas: tbaldas@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Witness tells Whitmer kidnap jury: Wolverine Watchmen 'kind of freaked me out'