Witness testifies De'ondre White dyed hair after fatal shooting in downtown Austin

A witness at De'ondre White's murder trial said Friday she knew White had dyed his hair because of a shooting he was involved in that left a bystander dead in downtown Austin in 2021.

Assiah Howard, a friend of White's, said she was on Sixth Street when the shooting happened and later was involved in a group chat about White changing his hair color. She also testified that White fired his gun in self-defense, perhaps saving her life and others.

White, a Killeen resident, is accused of killing 25-year-old Douglas Kantor and injuring 13 others on June 12, 2021. Kantor, 25, was a tourist from New York who was in Austin visiting friends. He was struck by two bullets and died a day later in a hospital.

White's attorneys said during opening statements Tuesday that White fired his gun in self-defense in retaliation against another group of people who had pulled a weapon first.

De’Ondre White talks to his lawyer William Browning during his murder trial Friday. White is charged in the death of 25-year-old Douglas Kantor in a downtown Austin shooting that also injured 13 people on June 12, 2021.

Howard testified Friday that she saw some of the shots fired in the early morning hours on Sixth Street but did not see who fired weapons.

Prosecutor Jean Sullivan asked her why she kept texting White after the shooting to see if he was OK. Howard said she was worried about White but did not think he was involved in the shooting.

Sullivan then told Howard she had talked with prosecutors before the trial about a group chat she was involved in discussing White changing his hair color after the shooting.

"You felt it was understood that this conversation about him changing his hair was as a result of the shooting he had been involved in?" asked Sullivan. "Yes," Howard said.

When defense attorney Russ Hunt cross-examined Howard on Friday, she said White fired his gun to protect himself and his friends, including her.

"If he wouldn’t have shot, we would have been shot, and I really wholeheartedly believe that," Howard testified. She said another person, whom she didn't know, had approached her group and flashed a gun right before the shooting.

Douglas Kantor, a tourist from New York, died after being shot on Sixth Street in June 2021.

Howard, who had come to Sixth Street from Killeen with some friends, said the incident began when she was standing on the street and saw someone in her group named Jeremiah Tabb make a motion to some other people passing by. She said she was not friends with Tabb, but that Tabb idolized White and had wanted to come to Sixth Street because White was going to be there.

Tabb said something that sounded challenging to some people when he made a motion with his hand toward them, Howard said. She said she didn't hear what Tabb said. The guys that he motioned approached him and one of them, later identified as Tyshawn Degrate, was wearing a ski mask, she told jurors.

Degrate lifted his shirt and put his hand on a gun in his pants, Howard said. "I thought he was going to start shooting because he was reaching for his gun, and I was right behind (Jeremiah Tabb), so I'm gonna get shot too," Howard said.

Judge Brad Urrutia presides Friday over the murder trial of De’Ondre White.

She said she didn't see if Degrate ever pulled his gun because she then heard shots and saw three flashes to her left. Howard said she ran from the scene and rode back to Killeen with friends. Most of her friends were mad at Tabb about the shooting because they felt like he had started it by calling Degrate to come to him, she testified.

Tabb has been charged with tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair in connection with trying to alter or sell a firearm used in an aggravated assault, according to an indictment. A witness previously had testified that Tabb was trying to sell White's gun on Instagram.

Tabb initially was charged with aggravated assault in the shooting, but the charge was dropped when evidence showed he never fired a gun he was carrying, police have said.

Degrate previously testified in the trial that Tabb had said something aggressive to one of his friends. Degrate said he threw up his hands, causing his pants to slide down and expose a gun he was carrying in his underwear. He said he then pulled up his pants and tucked his shirt but did not pull out his gun.

Prosecutors say that De’Ondre White was the sole shooter in the 2021 incident. A witness testified Friday that she believed he had fired in self-defense.

Degrate was charged with deadly conduct in the shooting, but the charge was dropped after evidence showed he didn't fire it, a police detective has said.

The shooting was the worst mass casualty event Austin had seen in nearly a decade. It happened about 1:25 a.m. in the 400 block of East Sixth Street, which was particularly busy because of the Republic of Texas motorcycle rally.

Police said during the trial that they found eight bullet casings all in the same area. Investigators also said they found a Glock handgun under a mattress where White was staying. Police arrested White on June 24, 2021, after a SWAT standoff at a Killeen house.

White, 20, has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. He faces up to 99 years on the murder charge and up to 20 years on the assault charge.

Prosecutors have said they had evidence to show that White was the sole shooter and that he fired eight times at a group of people with whom he and his friends had an ongoing dispute.

