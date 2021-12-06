Witness testifies about role in allegedly helping Lynlee Renick plan to kill snake breeder husband

Lynlee Renick, center, listens to defense attorney Katherine Berger at the Boone County Courthouse in Columbia, Mo., on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Renick's dead husband, Benjamin, was a reptile breeder. ( AP POOL / Ciara McCaskill, Columbia Missourian)

The trial of Lynlee Renick, accused of killing husband Ben Renick, a well-known snake breeder from Montgomery County, began in earnest Monday before Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane and a jury selected from Clay County.

Renick is alleged to have shot her husband eight times, with at least four shots in the back, according to prosecutor Kelly King in her opening statement.

A co-conspirator in Ben Renick's death, Michael Humphrey, was convicted last month in Audrain County for his role in the homicide.

Opening statements

King laid out the process in which Renick, allegedly working with Humphrey and Ascensia Spa employee Ashley Shaw, planned to kill Renick's husband. The spa is the business Renick created in Columbia that was failing financially.

Shaw has not faced any charges through a deal with the prosecution. Shaw and Humphrey testified Monday as prosecution witnesses. It is alleged Lynlee Renick had made a previous attempt on Ben Renick's life by giving him a narcotics-laced protein shake.

Because of Ben Renick's financial capability, Lynlee Renick was concerned if the couple were to divorce, he would get custody of the couple's children. Defense attorney Timothy Hesemann pushed back against this claim in his opening statement, noting a portion of Ben Renick's finances were tied up in a trust that would go only to his children if he died.

King alleges Lynlee was the one to shoot Renick with the gun acquired by Humphrey. Renick had left her phone at the spa, while it was allegedly used by Shaw to send text messages to make it seem like Lynlee Renick had not left Columbia.

Lynlee already knew Ben was dead when she received a call from the school saying no one had shown up to pick her kids up, King said.

Lynlee was impressed by Ben and the couple had what started out as a good relationship, but their ambitions and their personalities soon would not mesh despite their marriage, Hesemann said.

Ben overall was not abusive but there was a day where Lynlee came to the spa with bruises, Hesemann alleged in his opening. Lynlee and Shaw made the unfortunate decision to look up Humphrey on Casenet, who by now was a career criminal. Humphrey and Lynlee had a previous relationship which Lynlee had left years prior, Hesemann said.

While Humphrey and Lynlee were at the scene of Ben's death, Hesemann alleges Lynlee did not know about the gun and when she heard shots, had screamed, which was heard by a neighbor one-half mile away in rural Montgomery County.

In the time after Ben Renick's death, Lynlee started a relationship with Brandon Blackwell. It soured to the point Lynlee had to get a protection order against him. He faces his own stalking trial.

It is alleged Lynlee told Blackwell everything about her husband's death, which Blackwell turned over to authorities. The defense has attempted to exclude his testimony due to his stalking charges.

The defense argues that people around Lynlee have taken advantage of the information they have learned around the case to implicate Lynlee for having committed the killing.

Timothy Hesemann, left, and Lynlee Renick, center, sit for the first day of trial at the Boone County Courthouse in Columbia, Mo., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Renick and ex-boyfriend Michael Humphrey are charged with carrying out the murder of Benjamin Renick. ( AP POOL / Ciara McCaskill, Columbia Missourian)

Prosecution builds its case

Witnesses called the first day of the trial Monday centered around the prosecution building its case.

Among these witnesses were some of the first responders to the crime scene, including a Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputy and county coroner.

The first witness, though, was the Renick family babysitter, Katherine Fox, who was supposed to babysit on the day Ben Renick was killed. Lynlee had contacted her asking her to arrive earlier and then canceled her altogether, Fox testified.

She noted under questions from Hesemann there were never guns in the house and at most Lynlee had experience with guns only at a range. Fox said she had never seen Lynlee angry or violent after a question from Hesemann.

The prosecution continued to set the stage when questioning Sgt. Darrin Haslag, an investigator with the Missouri Highway Patrol. He explained crime scene and early autopsy photos to the jury.

A contingent of Ben Renick's family witnessed the publishing of the photos to the jury. They showed locations of shell casings, bullet fragments, but also Ben Renick laying in a considerably large pool of his own blood.

Other photos showed entry and exit points for the bullets shot, including one into Ben Renick's jawline and out through his neck and through the back of his head out through his temple.

David Levinson, another reptile breeder from Plato, provided testimony on Ben Renick's connection to NHL goalie Robin Lehner. He connected the two and Renick was in the process of selling $1.2 million worth of his snake stock to Lehner at the time of his death.

The star witness, though, for the prosecution was spa manager Ashley Shaw, who helped in the planning of killing Ben Renick. She said helping plan Ben Renick's death was the biggest mistake she had made in her life. She, through a deal with prosecution, is immune from being charged in the crime.

Shaw was able to provide the Percocet pills that she witnessed Lynlee grind up. The drugging didn't work, but did make Ben Renick severely sick, Shaw testified.

So the conversation turned to what do next, Shaw told special prosecutor Kevin Zoellner, who was questioning her. Lynlee Renick brought up the idea of contacting Humphrey, Shaw testified.

"She thought because of his record, he would know people (to contact)," she said.

A couple days after Lynlee Renick and Ashley Shaw met with Humphrey in Holts Summit, he came to the spa in Columbia to discuss further plans alone with Lynlee, Shaw testified. Humphrey would end up able to provide a gun within a few days of this first spa meeting.

The killing was supposed to happen in the morning, but Humphrey initially had car troubles. Lynlee Renick and Humphrey would leave Columbia in the afternoon for Montgomery County. They would return to the spa by about 5 p.m.

Shaw helped Lynlee Renick bathe in the spa when Renick and Humphrey returned. She never saw Lynlee Renick or Humphrey with a weapon.

Shaw would testify that about a week after Ben Renick's death that Lynlee would change her story from Humphrey killing Ben to saying that it was Lynlee who confessed to the killing.

Hesemann worked to poke holes in Shaw's testimony with relation to how she gained access to the pills and her own personality, noting her fear of watching shows like "Dateline" because of its subject material.

"You are a scared person and you couldn't sleep the night you knew Ben might die from the poisoning," Hesemann said. "Wouldn't have reality set in? Was the source of you being afraid knowing Ben might die? So, why were you not relieved he didn't die?"

It didn't make sense that Shaw would again try to kill Ben, Hesemann argued.

While Ben Renick was found in a pool of blood, Lynlee did not have blood on her, Shaw testified after a question from Hesemann.

Hesemann argued that Humphrey threatened Shaw and Lynlee Renick from saying anything to police because he was the one to kill Ben Renick, not Lynlee.

It was only under threat of jail by investigators that Shaw changed her story and implicated Lynlee, Hesemann argued as he finished up his cross-examination Monday.

