Witness testifies suspect made threat moments before Fresno shooting
It's been more than eight months since two men were found shot in the street in Central Fresno. One died, and the other is waiting to find out if he'll stand trial.
It's been more than eight months since two men were found shot in the street in Central Fresno. One died, and the other is waiting to find out if he'll stand trial.
On Friday a court in Moscow extended the pre-trial detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich by another two months. Here's what else we know about Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan, who are detained in Russia on espionage charges, which the U.S. says are false allegations.
Nearly eight years after the death of former Saints star Will Smith, Cardell Hayes is on trial again.
Do credit cards have PINs? While you may need a PIN for certain credit card transactions, most purchases can be made without a PIN.
Learn more about state and local first-time home buyer programs, where to find them, and how you can qualify.
Damages are estimated at $75,000, but authorities haven't found the thieves.
Spoiler alert: You can put it on pretty much anything and it will taste delicious.
Tesla will spend $500 million to build one of its so-called "Dojo" supercomputers at its Buffalo, New York factory, the state's governor Kathy Hochul said Friday during a news conference just days after CEO Elon Musk called the project a "long shot." Tesla’s decision was "informed by New York’s reliable power supply, strong talent pipeline and availability of usable space for the project," according to Hochul's office. Dojo, which was first announced at Tesla's "AI Day" event in 2021, is a supercomputer meant to help advance the company's still-unrealized goal of building a self-driving car.
Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce America's royal couple? "You couldn't write it better if you tried," says one expert.
An assumable mortgage allows the buyer to take over the seller's existing mortgage payments. Here's how it works.
Whether you're a student, a working professional, or a retiree, choosing the right credit card can greatly impact your personal finances. Here's how to find the right credit card for you.
One post, which was shared by a verified user on the platform, was live for about 17 hours and viewed more than 45 million times before it was removed.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.
The best travel credit cards for your next Disney vacation maximize both your spending at Disney and at home when your Disney trip ends.
Learn how bonuses are taxed and how you can manage your supplemental wages to reduce your tax liability.
The federal funds rate can indirectly affect student loan interest rates for better or worse. Here's what you need to know.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
The smart, safe, easy way to care for your electronics: "I used every piece of the kit," says a happy shopper.
Instagram is testing yet another feature meant to give users an alternative to finstas, called "flipside."
Tensions have been high in the Cities: Skylines community since the launch of the sequel in October.
Also on mega markdown: a beloved cordless Inse vac for over $250 off, an HP laptop for under $200, real white gold-plated jewelry for less than $200, and more.