Witness testifies, video of shooting introduced at bail hearing for Newport murder suspect

NEWPORT — The video captured by a security camera at the Friendly Sons of Newport social club shows a person in the foreground enter the bar, lift a handgun and shoot Yordi Arevalo several times.

Arevalo’s hand went to his chest as he fell out of the camera’s eye.

Attorneys for the state showed several videos Wednesday as the bail hearing began for Xavier Perry, a 28-year-old from Newport and one of three men charged with the Feb. 14 murder of Arevalo, 25, of Newport.

Perry is also facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, felony assault with a dangerous weapon and use of a firearm during a violent crime.

Shamik Steele, 30, and Duane Logan, 46, are facing the same charges. Steele’s bail hearing is scheduled for March 30 and Logan’s for April 1. The three men are currently being held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston.

Perry was remanded to the ACI on Wednesday at the end of the hours-long hearing that included testimonies from a Middletown man in the bar who witnessed the shooting and a Friendly Sons of Newport employee who installed the surveillance system. The hearing is scheduled to continue Thursday.

The Friendly Sons of Newport social club on Farewell Street.

The Friendly Sons of Newport employee testified that the six cameras at the club — which show the inside and outside of the establishment — captured video and audio of the incident and time leading up to it. The videos shown in court were clear and the audio crisp.

The videos the state presented didn’t show a shoulder-to-shoulder crowd in the bar. There were approximately 10 people there at its highest volume, some seated and some standing. It could have been a scene from any bar, displaying nothing special or atypical. Spanish music played.

The Middletown man, one of the state’s witnesses, said Steele “came in shooting” and Perry was behind Steele.

Michael Marinelli, a prosecutor with the state, asked if there was any type of argument that night or early morning at the bar. The Middletown man, with the help of a Spanish-speaking translator, said no at first, but when asked again later said, “I really don’t know.”

The witness, who called Arevalo "a friend," said he never saw Perry with a firearm. Marinelli asked him, when he saw Perry re-enter the bar later, what Perry was doing with his hands.

“He was acting as if he was holding a firearm,” the witness said, but he didn’t know if he had one. Perry’s attorney, Judith Crowell, objected and moved to strike from the record the witness' response, but Superior Court Judge Jeffrey A. Lanphear overruled it.

Crowell asked the witness to confirm he had told a police officer Perry and another man each had a firearm and began to shoot people in the bar.

“I said that he was acting as if he was carrying a firearm,” the witness said. Crowell asked for a re-read of the question by the court stenographer. The witness reiterated and said he told the officer that one person was carrying a firearm and the other was acting as if he had a firearm.

“Move to strike, not responsive,” Crowell said. Lanphear denied that request and asked the witness if he told police Perry had a firearm.

The witness said he told the police officer Perry was acting as if he had one.

Crowell asked the witness if he’d told a police officer the man with a neck tattoo had fired four to five shots as Perry was telling him who to shoot.

“I’m not sure how to answer this question, but the one that was shooting was Shamik,” the witness said. Crowell moved to strike the response since it was “non-responsive,” which Lanphear sustained.

Lanphear asked the witness if he understood that Crowell wasn’t asking what happened, but rather what he told police.

“OK,” the witness said. After another question from Crowell, the witness said Perry wasn’t exactly telling Steele who to shoot, but pointing. Crowell moved to strike that response, but it was allowed to stand.

Crowell asked the witness whether it was a fact he’d told another police officer he saw Perry with a firearm and Perry was one of the shooters.

“I don’t remember saying that,” the witness said.

The witness watched a video that appeared to show a dispute. It sounded like arguing. One person could be heard saying: “Only gonna end one way, fellas.”

The witness insisted he “never saw them argue” after he was asked by Crowell if it was fair to say the group of people, including Steele, and the witness’ group were not having “a friendly exchange.”

The witness said he’d asked Arevalo if everything was OK and Arevalo said yes. Crowell moved to strike that statement, but it was overruled.

The witness confirmed he’d used the N-word during what appeared to be a spat captured on video that Crowell played for the witness.

When Crowell asked what the witness thought Steele meant when he said it was “only gonna end one way,” the witness said: “I thought that they were going to come back,” after leaving the bar. “He seemed upset.”

Crowell asked the witness again to confirm he never saw Perry tell Steele who to shoot. “No,” he said, he didn’t see that.

“He just seemed like he wanted to fight.”

