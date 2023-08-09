Witness testimony, forensics highlight Day 1 of murder trial

Aug. 9—The jury trial for a Kokomo man accused in the Feb. 7, 2013, death of 21-year-old Destiny Pittman got underway Wednesday in Howard Superior Court 2.

Jesse McCartney, 36, is facing two counts of felony murder, robbery resulting in bodily injury, burglary resulting in bodily injury and conspiracy to commit burglary, all Class A felonies, as well as a Class B felony count of burglary, per online court records.

His co-defendant and brother, 32-year-old Joey McCartney, is also facing the same charges and expected to go to trial next week.

For over 10 years, leads in Pittman's death had grown cold, investigators noted, but then authorities were contacted last December by an individual who stated they were with Jesse the night Pittman was killed, though they were "scared" to come forward in the past due to an "alleged history" with Jesse.

That individual, per court records, reportedly told police that Jesse asked them the night Pittman was killed if they wanted to "run an errand with him," which the individual reportedly believed meant a drug deal.

The pair — Jesse and the individual — then reportedly left for Pittman's residence inside Jesse's white Jeep Cherokee, according to court records.

Once at Pittman's residence, Jesse reportedly told the individual to stay inside the vehicle, court records indicted, while Jesse proceeded to put on black leather gloves and grabbed a 9mm handgun.

Around this time, according to the individual's interview with police as highlighted in the affidavit, a man — later identified as Joey McCartney — joined Jesse at Pittman's front door before the pair entered the residence.

The individual said that moments later, while still inside Jesse's vehicle, they reportedly heard a "loud boom," followed by the brothers running out of the residence, per the affidavit.

When Jesse got back into his vehicle, he was also reportedly carrying a large "wad" of money, and the individual told investigators they then drove back to Jesse's residence, court records indicated.

They were eventually allegedly met by Joey, who the individual told authorities appeared "on edge" at the time, per court documents.

But during Wednesday's opening day of trial, it was what transpired inside the residence at 815 James Drive that the prosecution focused on first.

During her testimony in front of the jury, Chasity Martin, who lived with Pittman at the time of the shooting, told the court that the evening Pittman was killed was a "normal and quiet night."

The pair had been watching television on a tablet, Martin testified, adding that she had gone into her bedroom around 8 p.m. to tend to her two young children.

Martin said she then woke up some time later to knocking on the front door, followed by "two or three large booms."

Her initial thought, per Martin's testimony Wednesday, was that it was a police raid due to the illegal drug activity that surrounded Pittman and Pittman's boyfriend Jacob Franklin, who also lived at the residence.

But seconds later, according to Martin, she heard what sounded like Pittman saying, 'What the f---' from the outside hallway, followed by a single gunshot.

Martin testified that it was then she grabbed her infant daughter and ran into a bathroom.

Martin then reportedly heard a man's voice stating "Where the f--- is it?' though she told the court that she didn't recognize the voice.

Shortly after the gunshot, Pittman fell into Martin's bedroom, per Martin's testimony, where she passed away from her injuries.

Franklin also took the witness stand Wednesday morning, telling the court that he was under the influence of Xanax and marijuana at the time the shooting occurred, and he added that he couldn't really remember certain details of the evening.

However, per his testimony, Franklin did state that Pittman and he were best friends and had been in an intimate relationship for two years prior to the 2013 shooting.

Franklin also testified that Pittman and he both sold marijuana and would keep their "stashes" of drugs, money or paraphernalia inside their bedroom, hers in a closet and his in a duffel bag beside their bed.

On that particular evening, after what he referred to as "loud booms" as the door was reportedly being broken into, Franklin told the court that he ran into his bathroom with the duffel bag because he was intending to "flush" the drugs, believing it to be law enforcement at the door.

Franklin's version of that night's events mirrored Martin's during Wednesday's opening day of trial, though Franklin did admit he left the scene for a short while because he had "lost his mind" and "freaked out," adding that he went to a friend's house and discarded his drugs, money and a firearm that he had in his possession.

And like Martin, Franklin told the court he also heard a man's voice coming from the hallway that night, though he couldn't recall during Wednesday's testimony whether he recognized it.

Both Martin and Franklin also told the court during their separate testimonies that they didn't recognize or know of Jesse McCartney.

Along with Martin and Franklin, the state also called retired Kokomo Police Det. Sean Kinney to the stand, who testified that he oversaw the department's forensic lab Feb. 7, 2018, and was responsible for helping comb through the James Drive residence.

During his testimony, Kinney stated Pittman sustained a single gunshot wound to the upper left part of her chest, and the bullet appeared to exit her body in a downward trajectory.

That bullet then went through a wall behind where Pittman was standing, per Kinney's testimony, before coming to rest on a pile of clothes in a nearby closet.

A .40 caliber shell casing was also located at the scene, Kinney told the court.

Kinney stated that the bullet was swabbed for DNA, but that testing was unable to produce any results.