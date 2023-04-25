Witness testimony gets emotional on second day of Brownlee murder trial

A key witness in the murder trial of Demaro Brownlee got emotional on the stand Tuesday as he recounted the moments both before and after the fatal shooting of a Springfield man at a convenience store last May.

During cross-examination of Terrence Washington, Jr., who accompanied Brownlee to Seven Brothers Grocery on May 24, 2022, Washington was reduced to tears when it came to recalling the incident in which Jayvon Watson, 24, was killed following an alleged dispute between Washington and Brownlee.

As Assistant Sangamon County State's Attorney Derek Dion asked Washington about the moments after he left the store and encountered Watson in the parking lot, he became overwhelmed with emotion to the point in which he began to cry as he told the jury that he never wanted to harm Watson.

Washington's testimony was emotional enough to where members of Watson's family seated behind Dion and fellow ASA Steven Perbix began to cry and leave the courtroom as a result.

Prior to the outburst, Washington said that when he and Brownlee met Watson in the parking lot, he provided him with the gun that would eventually be used to kill Watson. Washington said he hesitated and gave the gun back to Brownlee before the shooting.

Washington's prior involvement with Watson has become a key issue in the case, with Washington having been paid $25 in mowing fees for his lawn prior to the shooting. Washington felt he deserved more money and thus, an agreement was reached to where Watson would provide the remainder in marijuana.

However, when Washington and Brownlee met up with Watson at Seven Brothers, it was Brownlee who allegedly pulled the trigger and shot him five times before fleeing Springfield to the Metro East suburbs of St. Louis, where he was arrested following a week-long manhunt last June.

Brownlee's defense team, led by Victoria Kerr of Springfield-based Kerr & Harmon, did not ask any questions of Washington following Dion's questioning. The defense has stated that Washington had enough motive to be angry with Watson prior to the shooting and that the murder weapon was with Washington, not Brownlee, after the shooting.

During a busy Tuesday at the trial, the state called the two other men in Watson's car during the night of the shooting, Terrance Wallace and Ricky Webb, as witnesses discussing what they saw and felt before, during and after the shooting.

In addition to the pair, the state also called an Southern Illinois University School of Medicine physician who discussed his involvement in Watson's autopsy with the Sangamon County Coroner's Office and detailed the five bullet wounds found in his body; three Springfield Police Department officers and detectives and a detective working for Amtrak who detailed the process of finding the train ticket Brownlee allegedly used to travel to the St. Louis area.

