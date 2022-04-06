Witness testimony in Matthew Queen trial focuses on violent behavior

Apr. 6—As trial continued Tuesday for a man accused of murdering a member of the Bakersfield 3, defense attorneys in the case questioned investigators and former friends of the defendant.

Prosecutor Eric Smith drew parallels between defendant Matthew Queen's pattern of behavior and the manner in which he allegedly killed Micah Holsonbake, who is part of a trio dubbed the Bakersfield 3. Defense attorney Timothy Hennessy sought to undermine the prosecution's witnesses by referencing their drug use around the time of their interactions with Queen.

Queen is charged with 34 felony counts, including first-degree murder, torture and kidnapping in the death of Holsonbake. Other charges include intent with threat to terrorize, three counts of assault charges and a slew of weapons charges.

The Bakersfield 3 includes Holsonbake and Queen's ex-girlfriend Baylee Despot, who is charged in the death of Holsonbake and has been missing since 2018. The last member is James Kulstad, who died in a drive-by shooting unrelated to Holsonbake's death. The term Bakersfield 3 was coined by the parents of the victims after their children went missing or were killed around the same time in early 2018.

Megan Farmer

Hennessy began Tuesday by trying to undermine the credibility of Megan Farmer, a friend of Queen's ex-girlfriend Despot, asking about her drug use around the time of the incidents with Queen and claiming some of her statements were contradictory.

During cross-examination, Hennessy asked Farmer about a January 2018 incident in the orchards along Rosedale Highway during which she'd said Queen drove her and Holsonbake into the rural area and Queen threatened to kill her.

Hennessy emphasized that despite her fear of Queen, she never called authorities after the orchard incident. Instead, despite the alleged threats, Farmer said she got back into the car with Queen, drove to his house and drank wine with Despot.

Farmer also added she could not recall whether she did drugs that day, though she acknowledged that using cocaine and methamphetamine was part of her lifestyle around this time.

Both attorneys also asked Farmer about the tone Queen used when he told her to get out of the car. Hennessy said though Farmer said the tone was demanding, she previously testified his tone was calm. She then said his tone was calm and stern, yet demanding.

Smith asked Farmer if she was scared of Queen, and she responded yes.

Hennessy also questioned Farmer's testimony Monday when she said she overheard a conversation between Queen and Despot about them discussing a "torture chamber" to hurt Holsonbake. He asked her if these comments were typical jokes, but Farmer said she couldn't recall.

Caleb Seiler

Smith's direct examination of Caleb Seiler, a witness who built a friendship around making guns with Queen, sought to establish that Queen had a pattern of violent behavior. Seiler is currently serving a 16-month sentence he received in January 2022 after pleading no contest to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Seiler testified that a misunderstanding over a missing AR-15 part resulted in Queen zip-tying his arms, putting an electric shock collar for dogs around his neck and then pistol-whipping him in a garage in front of Holsonbake. The incident left him bruised, bloodied and swollen, he said.

Smith asked whether Queen's violence was part of an effort to extract information from Seiler, to which Seiler said yes.

When asked why he didn't go to the police, Seiler said he didn't want to snitch on his friends.

Seiler also testified Holsonbake was always a "paranoid" person, but was becoming more so after the incident in the garage. He added that in the garage, Holsonbake looked scared.

In cross-examination, Hennessy asked Seiler whether he remembered incidents in which the three shocked each other with a cattle prod as part of their "dark humor."

Seiler said he couldn't remember that when asked by Hennessy, but admitted Queen used dark humor. Smith asked if Seiler found these incidents funny, to which Seiler said no.

Hennessy also asked Seiler about Facebook messages he sent to a friend after the incident that showed Seiler did drugs immediately after being hurt by Queen.

Seiler also recalled an incident when Queen and Seiler's former roommate, Joe Digiacomo, and another man who was not identified woke up Seiler and dragged him into an orange Silverado, Seiler said. While Digiacomo was driving, Queen began to threaten Seiler, he said.

"I thought it was the last time I was going to go down that hallway," Seiler said.

Queen said Seiler told attorneys he had a safe where he stored guns and accused him of being a snitch. He then pointed a gun at Seiler's head, which was later found out to be a BB gun. Seiler said he knew he wouldn't die, but that was only because the other men were there.

Seiler then said he and his girlfriend left town because he never wanted to undergo a similar situation with Queen again.

The court recessed for Tuesday, shortly after Smith called Digiacomo to testify. His testimony is expected to continue Wednesday.

The court recessed for Tuesday, shortly after Smith called Digiacomo to testify. His testimony is expected to continue Wednesday.