Witness testimony, surveillance footage help to identify Pueblo Good Friday homicide suspect

Witness accounts and security footage led to the arrest of Raymond Apodaca, who has been accused of murdering Victor Trujillo last month in the sixth homicide of the year in Pueblo, a police affidavit shows.

Trujillo was shot shortly before 7 p.m. on April 15 in front of a residence in the 600 block of East Third Street.

An eyewitness in a nearby vehicle said he was sitting in his car, waiting for a friend when he heard "elevated voices" nearby, which made him look around and pay attention, the affidavit says.

Part of his view was obstructed but the witness said he was able to see the victim, later identified as Trujillo, backing away from someone. At that point, according to the affidavit, the witness also saw Apodaca moving toward Trujillo.

The man, he said, held a black, semi-automatic handgun in his right hand. He briefly stepped out of view and opened fire. The witness said he believed Apodaca "emptied the clip" as he shot at Trujillo.

Trujillo fell to the ground, and the suspect ran away, the witness said. Apodaca turned around as he ran and fired one more round at Trujillo as Trujillo laid on the ground.

Detectives from the crime scene unit collected five spent 9mm shell casings in the street, one live 9mm round, and a black bicycle near Trujillo's body.

Jessica Apodaca, sister of Raymond Apodaca, told police in a phone call that Trujillo was her boyfriend.

She told police that she was inside the residence on the 600 block of east Third Street when Trujillo came inside and told her that her brother was outside saying he needed to give her money.

Jessica said she was confused, as she did not know why he would owe her money. She said Trujillo went back outside, and before she was able to follow him, she heard gunshots. When she got outside, she saw Trujillo lying in the street and ran to him, she said.

She told investigators she saw a bicycle in the street, which she recognized as belonging to Apodaca.

A physical description of the shooter is said to have matched surveillance video obtained from nearby businesses of a male running from the scene of the crime. Apodaca was identified by investigators as being the man in the video due to alleged previous familiarity.

Apodaca was apprehended by police on Friday.

He faces one count of first-degree murder with no bond and is set to appear in court in Pueblo on May 10.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

