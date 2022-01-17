Witness to Times Square subway killing says the woman pushed onto the tracks never saw the person who did it

Part of a Times Square - 42nd Street subway platform in New York City roped off during a leak in October 2021. Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

A woman was shoved onto NYC subway tracks on Saturday, killing her.

She has since been identified as Michelle Alyssa Go, 40.

A witness told The New York Times that Go had her back to the suspect and never saw him coming.

The woman shoved to her death onto a subway platform in Times Square never saw the person who did it, a witness told The New York Times.

Michelle Alyssa Go, 40, was pushed from a Times Square - 42nd Street platform in front of a southbound Q train on Saturday.

It happened around 9:30 a.m., New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a briefing not long after the Go's death.

She was found under a subway train and declared dead at the scene, Sewell said.

Maria Coste-Weber, the witness, told The Times that Go was preparing to board a train and had her back to the suspect.

"He started running with both of his hands in front of him, like, tackling," Coste-Weber told The Times. "But it was so fast, nobody realized what was going on before it was too late."

"She had her back to this crazy person ... She never saw anything," Coste-Weber said.

The police later identified the suspect as Simon Martial, 61, and said he was charged with second-degree murder, the Associated Press reported. The NYPD said he turned himself in shortly after the attack.

The police said Martial is homeless and has a criminal history. Video published by the New York Post showed the man shouting "go fuck yourself" to reporters outside a police station on Saturday.

The police are investigating whether the attack on Go is a hate crime, the AP reported. Go was of Asian descent.

Kathleen O'Reilly, chief of transit at the New York City Police Department, said in the Saturday briefing that multiple officers were on the platform at the time of the attack, but that it had been "unpreventable."

Go worked in strategy and operations at Deloitte in New York, according to her LinkedIn page.

Jonathan Gandal, a managing director at Deloitte, said the firm was "shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague in this senseless act of violence," The Times reported.

Read the original article on Insider