Witness in Trump classified documents case retracted ‘prior false testimony,’ DOJ says

Rebecca Beitsch
·3 min read
0

The threat of perjury charges and a government-led push for a Mar-a-Lago worker to consult with a new attorney led him to retract prior testimony and formed the basis for the superseding indictment of former President Trump and others involved in the probe.

Yuscil Taveras, a Mar-a-Lago IT worker, has previously been identified as the employee who flipped, teeing up additional charges for Trump and his valet Walt Nauta as well as property manager Carlos de Oliveira as part of an alleged effort to delete security footage.

But a Tuesday filing detailing special counsel Jack Smith’s use of the D.C. grand jury provided more of the backstory on Taveras’s decision and highlights the potential value of getting Mar-a-Lago employees to speak with lawyers not paid for by Trump.

It also details the government’s role in prompting Taveras’s change in attorney as Smith is currently engaged in a battle to have Nauta and de Oliveira similarly review the potential conflicts of their attorneys.

Taveras was initially represented by Stanley Woodward, who represents Nauta in the case as well as several other Mar-a-Lago employees. But he “immediately” retracted prior false statements after speaking with a court-appointed attorney.

The threat of perjury charges for Taveras were “entirely due to his false sworn denial before the grand jury in the District of Columbia that he had information about obstructive acts that would implicate Nauta (and others).”

Prosecutors requested a so-called Garcia hearing to review Woodward’s representation of Taveras, identified as Trump Employee 4 in court documents, shortly after informing him he was a target in their investigation.

“The target letter to Trump Employee 4 crystallized a conflict of interest arising from Mr. Woodward’s concurrent representation of Trump Employee 4 and Nauta. Advising Trump Employee 4 to correct his sworn testimony would result in testimony incriminating Mr. Woodward’s other client, Nauta; but permitting Trump Employee 4’s false testimony to stand uncorrected would leave Trump Employee 4 exposed to criminal charges for perjury,” prosecutors wrote.

A D.C.-based judge granted the Justice Department request and Taveras swiftly chose to remain represented by a public defender.

“Immediately after receiving new counsel, Trump Employee 4 retracted his prior false testimony and provided information that implicated Nauta, De Oliveira, and Trump in efforts to delete security camera footage, as set forth in the superseding indictment,” DOJ wrote.

The filing details that prosecutors were using a D.C.-based grand jury in the Mar-a-Lago case as recently as August 17, though they likewise presented evidence to a Florida grand jury before seeking an indictment there.

The discussion comes after Woodward raised questions over prosecutors’ use of the D.C. grand jury — something they note he did not contest when they first raised concerns with Taveras.

Smith’s team has since requested two more Garcia hearings to review conflicts in the case.

Woodward’s ongoing representation of Nauta comes as he is also representing “at least seven other individuals who have been questioned in connection with the investigation,” DOJ wrote earlier this month, including those it may call as witnesses against Nauta.

Prosecutors have likewise requested a hearing for de Oliveira’s attorney John Irving, noting he still represents three witnesses in the case, which they say “raises the possibility that he might be in the position of cross-examining current clients.”

In both cases, DOJ has asked not only for a hearing but for the court to bring in outside attorneys who could advise Nauta and de Oliveira.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump latest: Mar-a-Lago manager Carlos De Oliveira appears in court as more indictments loom

    Carlos De Oliveira, the property manager at Mar-a-Lago, made his first court appearance on Monday after being charged in an alleged plot with former President Donald Trump to illegally keep classified documents at his Palm Beach, Fla., estate.

  • Report: Cowboys DE Sam Williams arrested on weapons, drug charges

    The 24-year-old reportedly returned to practice days after the arrest.

  • Ex-OpenSea employee receives prison sentence for NFT insider trading

    A former OpenSea employee has been sentenced to three months in prison over an NFT insider trading scheme. Nathanial Chastain used "confidential information about which NFTs were going to be featured on OpenSea’s homepage for his personal financial gain."

  • Apptronik’s Apollo is the latest humanoid robot to beat Tesla to market

    Apptronik unveiled a new workforce robot today. Named Apollo, the machine is designed to “work in environments designed for, and directly alongside, humans.” The android is initially intended to move and carry cases and totes in logistics and manufacturing settings. But the Austin-based Apptronik sees Apollo expanding into “construction, oil and gas, electronics production, retail, home delivery, elder care” and more. Apollo follows Xiaomi’s reveal of the CyberOne robot last year, which looked remarkably similar to the still-unreleased Tesla Bot.

  • Top GOP rivals unite on one issue: Powell won't be renominated as Fed chair

    The top four candidates vying to become the Republican party’s standard-bearer are promising to put the Fed chair out of a job if they are elected president.

  • New homes entice buyers again while the rest of the housing market languishes

    Sales of newly built homes increased 4.4% to a seasonally adjusted rate of 714,000 units last month from the revised June rate of 684,000.

  • Speed limits don't matter

    Back in July, AAA released the findings of a multi-year study it conducted of several speed limit update projects across the United States. The study included cases where speed limits were both raised and lowered, and touched virtually all road types. You can read my summary and find a link to AAA's discussion in the link above, but the salient points are these: While crash frequency and severity did correlate with higher speeds, the most statistically reliable trends that emerged had nothing to do with property damage or personal injury.

  • Lex raises $2.75M for its AI writing tool that helps writers get past blocks

    Lex, an AI-powered writing tool, today said it has raised a $2.75 million seed round led by True Ventures. The company has been spun out of Every, which Lex's CEO Nathan Baschez helped start. Baschez described Lex as a "modern writing platform," emphasizing that 'modern' in this case means inclusive of AI.

  • Fox News, Rumble and the Young America’s Foundation: Your guide to the sponsors of the 1st Republican debate

    Fox News is not the first Republican 2024 presidential debate’s only sponsor. And while it is a household name, the other two — video-sharing service Rumble and the activist organization Young America's Foundation — are not. Here’s a guide to each of the sponsoring organizations.

  • The ‘US Cyber Trust Mark’ finally gives device makers a reason to spend big on security

    The Internet of Things (IoT) is in hacker crosshairs. Last year, more than 110 million IoT malware attacks took place — an 87% increase from the previous 12 months. In this precarious landscape, both individual consumers and enterprises embracing IoT have made cybersecurity a top priority.

  • FBI says North Korean hackers preparing to cash out after high-profile crypto hacks

    The U.S. government said it believes North Korean hackers are preparing to cash out millions of dollars stolen during a spate of high-profile crypto hacks. The FBI said that over the past 24 hours, it had tracked approximately 1,580 Bitcoin — worth more than $40 million — that the North Korean hackers are currently holding in six separate crypto wallets. The FBI said these funds were stolen during “several” cryptocurrency heists.

  • Corsair’s first standing desk is a huge and expandable all-in-one

    The Platform:6 will be available sometime in the fourth quarter.

  • As Better.com readies for its public debut, CEO Vishal Garg says he went through 'a lot of leadership training'

    Online mortgage lender Better.com is making its public debut Thursday on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols “BETR” and “BETRW.” After merging with SPAC Aurora Acquisition Corp., the combined entity is called Better Home & Finance Holding Company. The deal unlocks about $565 million of fresh capital for Better.com, including a $528 million convertible note from affiliates of SoftBank and additional common equity from funds affiliated with NaMa Capital (formerly Novator Capital) -- an investment firm that sponsors Aurora.

  • Trump legal brief: Eastman turns himself in as Trump's own booking looms

    Two of the 19 people charged with crimes stemming from former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia turned themselves in for arrest and booking at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail on Tuesday.

  • Rank-and-file UPS workers say 'yes' to new labor deal

    The five-year agreement negotiated in July averted the potential for the largest single strike against a company in US history.

  • Disney's live-action 'Snow White' isn't coming out until 2024. Why are people so mad about it now?

    From racist trolls to the missing Seven Dwarfs, Disney's latest reboot has been mired in multiple controversies.

  • How to watch the Republican presidential debate

    When Republican candidates for president take the stage Wednesday night in Milwaukee for the first primary debate, they won't be speaking to all Americans, and they almost certainly won't be speaking to you.

  • Twitch starts testing a TikTok-like clips feed to boost discovery

    Twitch's previously announced Discovery Feed is now out in the wild as a live test following the feature's announcement back in July. The new feed will surface short clips from streams in a TikTok-like area within the Twitch app, giving offline creators a way to connect with new viewers without staying live for hours on end. The company says it will use the test period to train its algorithm and collect user feedback before a full release of Discovery Feed this fall.

  • ‘Hyper Light Breaker’ early access pushed back to early 2024

    Hyper Light Breaker, the action rogue-lite previously scheduled to enter Steam Early Access this fall, has been delayed a second time. The launch window for the spiritual successor to 2016’s Hyper Light Drifter is now rescheduled for early 2024.

  • TikTok search results are about to get infested with ads

    TikTok is integrated ads into search results, so you’ll get branded content every time you look for a hashtag, a specific user or anything else. These ads are pulled from sponsored videos hosted on the platform and exist as a way to “further power brand discovery.” Clicking on an ad doesn’t interrupt the search experience, as the feed remains static as you peruse.