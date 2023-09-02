Witness video shows Beverly Ave shooting last weekend

Sep. 1—The suspect in a shooting incident last weekend on the 400 block of Beverly Avenue in Morgantown turned himself at Morgantown Police Department Thursday afternoon.

Jarius Rodrick Brown, 21, of Morgantown, had run from the scene prior to police arrival following the incident Sunday morning.

Brown was charged with wanton endangerment and attempt to commit a felony. Brown was processed without incident and transported to the Monongalia County Holding Facility. He is now in custody at North Central Regional Jail on $10, 000 bond.

While no one was said to have been struck by the gunfire, video footage of the encounter—which has been circulating social media—shows the incident could have had a very different outcome.

It is unclear how the altercation began, but the 50-second video taken by a nearby witness shows two men, one identified as Brown, arguing in a grassy area between two houses — Brown is seen holding a handgun. A third male can be seen standing nearby.

"Not with the gun !" onlookers can be heard pleading. "Dude, it's not worth it ! It's not worth it !"

For a brief moment, Brown appears to start walking away before he turns and continues the argument.

A few more words are exchanged before Brown appears to punch the other man in the face, which is immediately followed by the sound of a gunshot. The video clearly shows a bright flash of light inches from the victim's face.

The witness' video briefly turns away from the scene as onlookers scramble for safety but turns back to the men who are now on the ground fighting. Brown, who appears to be on top of the victim, can be seen repeatedly punching the man on the ground beneath him.

"Call the cops ... call 911, call 911 ... 911 " people in the background can be heard saying as the third male attempts to break up the fight while also yelling for someone to call police.

The third man is eventually able to separate the two before the video cuts off.