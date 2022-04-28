Witness video shows Clay County deputies shooting man to death

One man is dead and three Clay County deputies are on mandatory administrative leave following a deputy-involved shooting in Orange Park last night. The shooting occurred at a WaWa on Blanding Boulevard near Filmore Street.

Frightening videos captured by several witnesses show deputies swarming a Chrysler PT Cruiser Wednesday night.

RELATED STORY: ‘Crazy and sad:’ Man killed in shooting after confrontation with deputies in Orange Park

“The PT Cruiser came around the corner, one of the sheriff SUVs spun him out, next thing I know there’s just a whole bunch of (deputies) surrounding the car and a bunch of gunfire. It all happened real quick,” Chris Webster said.

He was filling up his car with gas when the incident unfolded before his eyes.

“I was just trying to get out of the way and hope I didn’t get hit by a stray bullet or anything. I didn’t expect gunshots,” he added.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were responding to a call Wednesday night that came in from Orange Park. But on Thursday, CCSO couldn’t share the nature of that call, identify the suspect or say whether he had a weapon.

Sheriff Michelle Cook held a conference on another issue Thursday but declined to answer questions about the officer-involved shooting. She did tell Action News Jax on Wednesday night that the deputies involved are OK.

STORY: Jacksonville elementary school cafeteria closed due to rodents

“Once there was all that gunfire and everything it got pretty crazy,” Webster said, adding that he was glad he didn’t get caught in the middle.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, and a spokesperson told us Thursday that the department is still waiting for updates from the agents who were on the scene.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories