Witness on why he called 911 after seeing George Floyd's death: 'I believe I witnessed a murder'

Delivering testimony in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on Tuesday, Donald Williams said he called 911 after watching the fatal encounter between Floyd and Chauvin because "I believe I witnessed a murder." Williams appeared emotional on the stand as his 911 call was played for the court.

Video Transcript

- At some point, did you make a 911 call?

DONALD WILLIAMS: That is correct. I did call the police on the police.

- All right. And why did you do that?

DONALD WILLIAMS: Because I believe I witnessed a murder.

- And so you felt a need to call the police.

DONALD WILLIAMS: Yeah, I felt the need to call the police on the police.

- Now, there were police there, right?

DONALD WILLIAMS: There-- well, there were police there.

- OK, why didn't you just talk to them about it?

DONALD WILLIAMS: I believe that they didn't-- I just-- we just didn't have no connection. You know, I spoke to them, but not on a connection of a human being relationship.

- Did you, well, believe that they were involved?

DONALD WILLIAMS: Yes, totally.

- And so when you made that 911 call, about how long after the ambulance left was that?

DONALD WILLIAMS: Time [? recollection, ?] I don't know.

- Was it a matter of minutes?

DONALD WILLIAMS: Minutes, seconds. Not too long after they retreated to the other side of the street I proceeded to call the police.

- And prior to today, have you had an opportunity to listen to a recording of that 911 call?

DONALD WILLIAMS: Can you please repeat that question?

- Prior to coming to court today, did we play for you a copy of that 911 call, a recording of it?

DONALD WILLIAMS: I would not say yes or no. I cannot remember at this moment.

- If you heard that today, would you be able to recognize it as the 911 call that you made?

DONALD WILLIAMS: That is correct.

- We have now marked that as Exhibit 20, and your honor, we would ask that it be-- well, we are offering it now as Exhibit 20.

- 20 is received.

- All right, so if we can at this point then play Exhibit 20?

- [INAUDIBLE] May 25, 2020.

- 911, what's the address of the emergency?

DONALD WILLIANS (ON PHONE): Officer 987 killing a [INAUDIBLE] in front of a Chicago store. He just pretty much just killed this guy that wasn't resisting arrest. He had his knee on this dude's neck the whole time, Officer 987.

The man went limp, stopped breathing. He wasn't resisting arrest or nothing. He was already in handcuffs. They pretty much just killed the dude.

I don't even know if he's dead for sure, but he was not responsive when the ambulance came and got him. And the officer that was just out here left. The one that actually just murdered [INAUDIBLE] in front of everybody on 36th-- 38th and Chicago.

- OK, would you like to speak with a sergeant?

DONALD WILLIANS (ON PHONE): Yeah, like that was bogus what they just did to this man. He was unresponsive. He wasn't resisting arrest or any of it.

- OK, let me get you over to the desk so you can request to speak with a sergeant, OK?

DONALD WILLIANS (ON PHONE): Yeah, and I'm standing here talking with another off duty firefighter, like he's standing here watching in front of us, as well. And she told him to check the man's pulse, but they didn't even check the-- the pulse

- OK, one second.

- [INAUDIBLE] city of Minneapolis. To reach someone in our property crimes division--

DONALD WILLIANS (ON PHONE): Y'all murderers, bro. Y'all are murderers. [INAUDIBLE] you're gonna kill yourself. I already know it. Two more years. You're gonna shoot yourself. Murderers, bro. Y'all murderers, bro.

- Minneapolis Third Precinct.

- Hey, it's dispatch. [INAUDIBLE]. Hold on.

DONALD WILLIANS (ON PHONE): I want to speak to a supervisor. Yeah, go ahead.

- Yeah, he wants to speak with a supervisor relating to [? 320 ?] [INAUDIBLE].

DONALD WILLIANS (ON PHONE): They killed that man in front of the store [INAUDIBLE].

- [INAUDIBLE] 3346 May 25, 2020.

- Is that an accurate recording of the call you made?

DONALD WILLIAMS: That is correct.

- And at the beginning, you referred to Officer 987. Where did you get that number from?

DONALD WILLIAMS: Honestly, it was just visually popped in my head. Like, I looked at his badge, and that's what I read on his badge.

- And so whose badge-- which officer were you referring to?

DONALD WILLIAMS: The officer sitting over there.

- And was that also the officer that had his knee on George Floyd's neck?

DONALD WILLIAMS: That is correct.

- And for the record, in your previous answer, you were pointing to the defendant, Mr. Chauvin?

DONALD WILLIAMS: That's correct.

- And, and so the purpose in making-- what was the purpose in making that 911 call at that time?

DONALD WILLIAMS: I just felt like that was the right thing to do. I didn't know what else to do. I didn't-- I didn't know what to do.

- And--

DONALD WILLIAMS: But call.

- I'm sorry, I cut you off.

DONALD WILLIAMS: But call.

Recommended Stories

  • After A Year Without Mass School Shootings, Experts Sound the Alarm About a ‘Return to Normal’

    As the pandemic spread across the country, students were swept from their classrooms and isolated in their homes, raising concern that the instability could result in devastating emotional health implications and widespread learning loss. But it also came with an unsettling silver lining: A year without a single mass school shooting. The trend wasn’t unique […]

  • CDC director warns of ‘impending doom’ as COVID cases climb

    Plus, former resident Donald Trump lashes out at his former pandemic advisers. ABC’s Andrew Dymburt has details.

  • Texas trooper 'no longer displays signs of valuable brain activity' after being shot

    A Texas state trooper and married father of children, who remains hospitalized after being shot while in the line of duty, "no longer displays signs of valuable brain activity," authorities said. "After extensive life-saving efforts conducted by the Baylor Scott and White medical professionals, it has been determined that Trooper Chad Walker no longer displays signs of viable brain activity and he remains on life-support until he can share the gift of life as an organ donor," the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement Monday. Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Walker was ambushed on Friday evening while responding to what he apparently thought was a disabled vehicle parked on the side of a rural road just outside of Mexia, a small town about 40 miles northeast of Waco.

  • 911 dispatcher, the 1st witness at Derek Chauvin trial, recounts watching George Floyd's death in real time

    Jena Scurry, the first witness called in Derek Chauvin’s trial, testified Monday that she thought the video had frozen as George Floyd lay motionless on the ground.

  • 5 key takeaways from day one of the Derek Chauvin trial in the killing of George Floyd

    Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's trial in the death of George Floyd began on Monday, which later adjourned after technical difficulties.

  • Murder suspect recaptured after mistaken release from jail

    A murder suspect who was mistakenly released from a Southern California jail was recaptured Monday after a three-week manhunt, authorities said. Steven Manzo was spotted in the city of Buena Park in Orange County, getting into a grey Nissan Sentra with several other people inside, and investigators followed the car to the nearby city of Cypress where Manzo was arrested, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Manzo, 24, was one of three men charged with fatally shooting Salvador Corrales, a 24-year-old father of two, in Long Beach in 2018.

  • First witness in Chauvin trial testifies she thought police camera froze because of how long he kneeled on George Floyd's neck

    The first witness in the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin testified on Monday that while watching live police camera footage of George Floyd's arrest last May, she actually thought the video had frozen because of how long Chauvin was kneeling on his neck, The New York Times reports. Jena Scurry, a 911 dispatcher, took the stand as the prosecution played the video. In her testimony, Scurry recalled she couldn't tell precisely what was happening on the ground, but she said she grew concerned about how long the officers remained in the same position and eventually made the rare decision to call her supervisor and report the use of force. "My instincts were telling me that something's wrong," Scurry said Monday. New video from a fixed police camera across the street was also released at the trial. Jena Scurry, the first witness to take the stand, is the 911 dispatcher who had been watching the footage at the time. pic.twitter.com/qqodzrKA6H — Haley Willis (@heytherehaIey) March 29, 2021 Per the Times, the prosecution is "leaning heavily" on the argument that Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, rather than the eight minutes, 46 seconds that the police originally claimed. Time-stamped police body-camera video has reportedly since shown the updated number. More stories from theweek.comKentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacementThe case for trailer parksMatt Gaetz reportedly might leave Congress early to go work for Newsmax

  • Witnesses Ignore Elderly Asian Woman Punched and Kicked in Broad Daylight in NYC

    A 65-year-old Asian woman has been hospitalized after being helplessly assaulted in New York City on Monday while bystanders ignored her. The incident, which was caught on video, occurred just before noon outside an apartment building at 360 West 43rd Street in Midtown Manhattan, according to The New York Times. NYPD says 65-year-old Asian American woman was walking to church this morning when suspect assaulted her and said “f*** you, you don’t belong here.”

  • Former cop reacts to Derek Chauvin's trial

    A former Fresno police officer and legal analyst both say while Derek Chauvin is innocent until proven guilty, they do believe his actions appeared unreasonable.

  • Claims against Cuomo: A look at the women's allegations

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing allegations that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward women who worked with him or met him elsewhere — now including one he encountered while on official business. The woman, Sherry Vill, said at a press conference Monday that Cuomo forcibly kissed her cheeks and made her uncomfortable while examining flood damage at her home. Cuomo has also suggested that he was simply being an old-school politician in greeting people with hugs and kisses but that “sensitivities” have changed.

  • Lawyers for Derek Chauvin seek to counter video footage of George Floyd's death: 'There are two sides to a story'

    The trial against Derek Chauvin got underway Monday in Minneapolis with opening statements from defense attorney Eric Nelson and prosecutor Jerry Blackwell and testimony from three witnesses, including a bystander who said he witnessed Floyd’s final moments.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: Teen who filmed George Floyd video says he was ‘begging for his life’

    The teenager who shot the harrowing video of George Floyd under the knee of the Minneapolis police officer now charged in his death testified Tuesday that she began recording because “it wasn't right, he was suffering, he was in pain.”

  • Blackhawks-Predators stream: NHL on NBCSN matchup

    Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

  • Gregory Rousseau NFL Draft Prospect Profile

    Yahoo Sports’ lead draft analyst Eric Edholm shares his evaluation of the Miami edge defender.

  • Updates from Day 1 of the Derek Chauvin trial: 3 witnesses testify after disturbing video shown of George Floyd's death

    After opening statements Monday morning, jurors heard from the first witness in the Derek Chauvin trial, Jena Lee Scurry. Follow the live coverage.

  • Game of Thrones stage show to bring Westeros to the West End and Broadway

    The play will depict a pivotal gathering before the events in the novels and the hit TV series.

  • Teen who recorded George Floyd's death tearfully testified she stays up nights apologizing to him for not saving his life

    "It wasn't right," Darnella Frazier said, describing George Floyd's death. "He was suffering. He was in pain."

  • U.S. nuclear weapons are aging quickly. With few spare parts, how long can they last?

    A broken 1960s elevator that leads to an underground control center took months to fix. That’s just the start.

  • VW will rebrand its US arm as 'Voltswagen' amid shift to electric vehicles

    The automaker's electric vehicles will come with exterior "Voltswagen" badging, the carmaker announced Tuesday.

  • Amanda Gorman's youngest fans have poet reveling in the opportunity to inspire them

    On "Good Morning America," poet Amanda Gorman reflected on the impact of her work on kids and the thrill of having her inauguration poem published.