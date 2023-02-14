Witnesses begin testifying in Guinea stadium massacre trial

BOUBACAR DIALLO
·3 min read

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Oury Bailo Bah was on the phone with his brother when he heard crackling, gunshots and screams in the background at the stadium where protesters had gathered in 2009.

He urged El Hadj Hassane Bah to stay on the line as he attempted to flee the gunfire from members of the presidential guard known as the red berets.

“He was running and all of a sudden, apparently, the phone dropped because I could hear the surrounding noises, but not my brother,” Oury Bailo Bah said Tuesday. “He didn’t answer anymore.”

Witnesses and victims' relatives, including Oury Bailo Bah, began giving testimony Tuesday in the trial of 11 defendants charged with murder over the Sept. 28, 2009 massacre that left at least 157 protesters dead and dozens of women raped. As many as 400 people are expected to testify in the coming weeks.

Among those charged is former coup leader Moussa “Dadis” Camara, who testified in December that he had been asleep as the massacre unfolded.

The demonstrators at the stadium that day were protesting Camara’s plans to run for president. The junta said “uncontrolled” elements of the army carried out the rapes and killings. But a Human Rights Watch investigation found that Camara’s top aides were at the stadium and did nothing to stop the violence.

Several months later Camara survived an assassination attempt and fled to Burkina Faso where he lived in exile for more than a decade before returning to stand trial in Guinea.

During his testimony Tuesday, Oury Bailo Bah described the chaos and heartbreak that confronted victims' families that day. After learning about the massacre on television, he went from hospital to hospital visiting morgues in hope of finding his brother's body.

“Trucks came, three trucks full of bodies and wounded. I had never seen so much blood from a human being. Human blood was flowing as if we were at a butcher shop,” he recalled.

It would take five more days before the families would be allowed to come and collect the bodies, he said. Dozens of corpses, though, were not there.

Oury Bailo Bah says he knows his brother died that day — he held up a picture of his body in court on Tuesday that was taken in the aftermath of the violence at the stadium. But the family was never able to locate his remains.

Oury Bailo Bah said he had tried to conceal that detail from his mother, hoping to spare her further grief by saying instead that his body was too decomposed to be buried.

“She said to me: ‘Even if he is a mess, you have to put him in a bag and send him to me. I want to see it.’” he testified. “It was at that precise moment that I was forced to admit to her that the body had not been found."

“We don’t have a grave to gather at,” he said. “What we have left of him is his memory. I would like, Mr. President, to be told where my brother’s body is.”

Recommended Stories

  • N Ireland politics stay stuck as organ-donor law bid fails

    Northern Ireland’s main British unionist party scuttled an attempt to restore the collapsed Belfast-based Assembly on Tuesday, refusing to budge on a Brexit-related boycott that has kept the legislature on ice for a year. Politicians remain deadlocked despite signs of progress in talks between the U.K. and the European Union on ending the post-Brexit trade dispute behind Northern Ireland’s political crisis. The bid failed when the Democratic Unionist Party used its veto to block the election of a speaker — a prerequisite for any business to be done.

  • Germany proposes to fix shortages in certain medicines

    Germany's health ministry on Tuesday vowed to fix shortages in medicines for children, antibiotics and cancer drugs, proposing price increases for certain drugs, higher inventory levels and an early warning system. The proposed law for Europe's largest drugs market, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, was made available to stakeholders for consultation and is due to be put to government ministers and to a parliamentary vote at a later stage. While countries around the world have reported shortages of antibiotics amid a wave of respiratory infections, the problem in Europe is particularly acute.

  • Murphy says New Jersey will expand AP Black history classes

    Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday that his administration is expanding Advanced Placement African American Studies courses next year from one school to 26 in New Jersey after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis blocked the course from being taught in public schools in Florida. Murphy's move comes about a month after the administration of DeSantis, a potential presidential candidate, declared without citing any evidence that the course violates state law and isn't historically accurate.

  • There really is no place like home

    We left for Arizona on Sunday, February 5. We finally got home in the early morning hours of Tuesday, February 14. It was a very long nine days away from home. And it was a reminder that there truly is no place like home. Our dog, Macy, displayed her usual unrestrained excitement upon seeing us [more]

  • CPD makes arrest during converter theft

    CPD makes arrest of Darrin Smullen during converter theft. He admits to more.

  • Dolphins’ Tanner Conner speaks on needed improvements, future

    The undrafted rookie could see the field more in 2023.

  • On-duty Met Police officer ‘sucked on woman’s breast’ after being called to domestic incident

    A Metropolitan Police officer sexually assaulted a woman in her home by sucking on her breast after being called to deal with a domestic incident, a court has been told.

  • Hours-long queue as Tim Hortons opens in Pakistan

    STORY: In less than a month, Pakistan's currency has lost more than a quarter of its value against the U.S. dollar, and fuel prices have risen by almost a fifth as the government implemented fiscal measures that are prerequisite to unlocking funds from an International Monetary Fund bailout.Inflation in January spiked to 27% year-on-year, the highest in more than a decade, and the government only has enough foreign reserves to pay for just over three weeks of imports.All that hasn't stopped scores of Pakistanis from thronging to the cafe since it opened on Saturday (February 11) at an upmarket Lahore shopping mall.Tim Hortons is owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc (RBI), a Toronto-based company that also owns other fast food brands including Burger King and Popeyes.According to its online menu, a small brewed coffee costs 350 rupees ($1.30), while a large flavored coffee is twice as much. By comparison, the average government-mandated minimum wage is 25,000 rupees ($94) a month.Tim Hortons is set to open another two outlets in Lahore, RBI said in a statement. Pakistani firm Blue Foods operates the franchise. Both companies declined to give any details about the outlet's sales in the opening week.

  • Lawsuit claims Alabama man froze to death in police custody, was ‘likely’ placed in jail freezer

    A 37-page federal lawsuit filed against multiple jail officials call the man's death "one of the most appalling cases of jail abuse the country has seen."

  • Warrant application claims Doraville officer lived near teen, ‘dumped her naked body in the woods’

    Warrants obtained by Channel 2 Action News could point to a possible connection between a police officer and a 16-year-old whose remains were found months after her disappearance.

  • Meet the Hunt dynasty, owners of the Kansas City chiefs, and one of the richest families in America

    The Hunt family, who own Super Bowl LVII champs the Kansas City Chiefs, are worth about $15.5 billion thanks to investments in oil and real estate.

  • ‘Determined to fight’: Boston girl stabbed woman to death over explicit photos, prosecutor says

    A 16-year-old Boston girl charged in connection with a deadly double stabbing in Boston over the weekend has been ordered held without bail.

  • Minnesota woman calls police on Black HVAC technician in viral TikTok

    The moment a Black HVAC technician alleges a Minnesota woman phoned the police on him and wrongly accused him of […] The post Minnesota woman calls police on Black HVAC technician in viral TikTok appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Texas mother robbed at gunpoint in her driveway while taking child out of car: 'Don't hurt my kid'

    Detectives in Houston are seeking a suspected armed robber who held a mother at gunpoint in her own driveway as she was helping her young child out of the car.

  • 13-year-olds crash stolen vehicle into driver leaving church, killing him, IL cops say

    The crash sent the 71-year-old man’s car spinning into a ditch, police said.

  • Seventh Iowan convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot gets jail time

    Chad Heathcote of Adel entered the Capitol through a door opened by another rioter, and was ejected by police several minutes later.

  • GA police legally seized cars without proving wrongdoing in court, failed to report to state

    Under Georgia law, police can seize your property without ever having to prove you did anything wrong.

  • Port Orange teacher, coach arrested for allegedly having sexual relations with student

    Arin Hankerd, 42, was arrested Sunday and was in the Volusia County Branch Jail Monday on $115,000 bail.

  • Deadly shooting at multi million-dollar Lexington home has been ruled a suicide

    Documents from the Fayette County Coroner’s Office indicate that Ethan Hatfield died via a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

  • Steve Bannon Ran Up Huge Legal Bills and Stiffed His Lawyers

    Steve Hirsch/Pool via ReutersSteve Bannon—the nativist American media personality who’s backed by a Chinese billionaire—hasn’t paid the lawyers who spent years defending him against an onslaught of criminal charges, according to three sources who spoke exclusively to The Daily Beast.With massive legal bills still outstanding, Bannon is now scrambling to find new attorneys, as he faces a looming trial over the way he scammed the MAGA crowd with a dubious plan to build a privately funded U.S.-Mexi