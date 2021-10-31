Witnesses link Belstadt to Steingasser

Oct. 30—For the first time, a pair of witnesses at Joseph Belstadt's murder trial testified Friday that they watched Mandy Steingasser get into her accused killer's car in the early morning hours of Sept. 19, 1993.

It was the last known time that Steingasser was seen alive.

Tonya Coughlin Snyder told the jury hearing the case that she was using a payphone by a mini-market at the corner of Oliver Street and Fifth Avenue in North Tonawanda about 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 19, 1993. Snyder said she saw a person walking toward her from the direction of what she called "the lower avenues," an area commonly known among North Tonawanda residents to include such streets as First, Second, Third and Fourth avenues.

As the person came closer to her, Snyder said she could see it was a woman. She said the woman was not "staggering" or having difficulty walking.

At the same time, Snyder said she saw a car coming down Oliver Street. It was also traveling from the area of the lower avenues.

"I seen a black car drive past me," Snyder testified.

As the vehicle went past her, Snyder said it made a u-turn, drove back toward the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Oliver Street, then made another u-turn and pulled up in front of the mini-market where she was making her phone call. Snyder testified that she could see the driver of the black vehicle and identified him as Belstadt.

Snyder said she knew Belstadt because he was a friend of her younger sister, Becky.

As Belstadt's car came to a stop, he was right next to the woman who had been walking toward Snyder. Snyder said she didn't recognize the woman that night, but later learned that it was Steingasser.

"(Steingasser) walked toward the passenger side of the car," Snyder testified. "(Steingasser and Belstadt) talked for a few minutes and then she got into the car."

Snyder said the car drove away heading toward the "upper avenues." She then went back upstairs to her family's apartment, in a two-story, two-family home next to the mini-market, She told her sister and her sister's boyfriend what she saw.

Under cross-examination, Snyder testified that Steingasser appeared to know Belstadt and that he did not appear to be angry or yelling before Steingasser got into his car.

Becky Coughlin then took the witness stand and testified that she too had observed Belstadt picking up Steingasser.

Coughlin said she was looking out a window of her family's apartment, because she heard the sound of a car and thought it might be a cab pulling up to give her boyfriend a ride home. Instead, Coughlin testified she saw a black Pontiac that looked familiar to her.

She testified that she had seen the vehicle on a different day when she was walking home from a party and the driver had pulled up next to her. Coughlin testified that the driver was Belstadt, who she knew from school, and that he asked her if she needed a ride.

Coughlin turned down Belstadt's offer, but on Sept. 19 she said she saw Steingasser, who she also knew from school, get into his vehicle.

"She talked to him for a few seconds and got into the front seat of the car," Coughlin told the jury.

She also testified that she continued to look out the apartment window, watching and waiting for the cab to arrive. Coughlin said she never saw Belstadt's black Pontiac come back down Oliver Street that night.

Stacie Blazynski, Steingasser's best friend, also returned to court on Friday. She had been scheduled to undergo cross-examination on Thursday but failed to appear, Acting Niagara County Court Judge Michael Mohun said, because she was "under the weather."

Blazynski and two other friends of Steingasser, Brian Franks and Wayne Mielcarek, had testified on Tuesday that they had spent the evening of Sept. 18, into the early morning hours of Sept. 19, 1993, hanging out, drinking, smoking pot and trying to get into a concert at a Buffalo bar. When they were turned away, because Blazynski and Steingasser were underage, the group returned to Mielcarek's NT apartment before attempting to walk to a nearby party.

On the way to the party, Franks and Mielcarek testified that they were confronted by a group of people and that the confrontation escalated into a fight. During the fight, Steingasser and Blazynski looked on from about half a block away.

Prosecutors, on Friday, called the other participants in the fight as witnesses, including Kristen Kohlbrenner. Kohlbrenner testified that she and her late husband Donald, along with Candice Munoz and Jason Biggs, were drinking at a bar when somewhen came in and told them "an old lady was getting beat up down the street."

That group then went out side and encountered Steingasser and her friends. Kohkbrenner testified that her husband was the man seen walking away with Steingasser, but he returned to the bar a short time later.

Investigators have long believed that Belstadt drove Steingasser to Bond Lake Park, a location they say he used as a lover's lane. Once there, prosecutors say Belstadt attempted to have sex with Steingasser and when she resisted, he killed her.

Belstadt's defense team claims that their client has been the "target" of police for 28 years, because he initially lied about what he did after picking up Steingasser. Belstadt insists that he drove her just a few blocks after picking her up and then dropped her off by a church at Oliver Street and First Avenue.

Belstadt, 46, was arrested and charged with Steingasser's murder in April 2018. He faces a single count of second-degree murder.

If he is convicted on the murder charge, he could face a sentence of life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge and is free on $250,000 bail.

The trial is slated to resume on Monday.