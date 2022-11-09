Witnesses call murder defendant's statements into question

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Tianna Holmes claimed she left Deron Keaton's apartment after some of his friends arrived just before Keaton's killing on Nov. 8, 2020.

Evidence presented Wednesday morning during her murder trial indicates she did not leave the apartment and none of the friends she described as visiting Keaton were in the apartment.

Holmes told police there were two men and two women, along with three children, who came to Keaton's apartment. Holmes told police she became angry when everyone started drinking her liquor and eating her food, so she left.

Dakota Smith testified, "We had stopped by, drank beer and then Michael and I left."

Holmes called 911 about 1:52 a.m. Nov. 9, 2020, to report that Keaton was not responding and she thought he was passed out drunk. Prosecutor's evidence indicates that Keaton died about 10:14 p.m. Nov. 8, 2020, according to Keaton's pacemaker.

The visit was roughly between 8 and 8:40 p.m. Nov. 8, 2020. Almost two hours before Keaton's pacemaker indicated his heart stopped.

When he left, who was in the apartment, Tippecanoe County Deputy Prosecutor Cassidy Laux asked.

"Her and Wade," Smith said, noting that Wade is a nickname for Keaton.

Police tracked down Smith, Michael Garrison and William Glosson, who stayed at Keaton's apartment for a week. The three men testified Wednesday morning. Glosson had not been in Keaton's apartment in weeks.

Smith and Garrison confirmed who was at the apartment. Glosson was not there, according to their testimony, yet Holmes described Glasson, including his chipped tooth, as one of two men she claimed was in the apartment.

Holmes sent text messages to friends claiming that Keaton kicked her out of the apartment.

"Bro put me out," one of the messages read.

Holmes claimed she left the apartment in a huff, then returned about an hour later to find Keaton lying on his bedroom floor. She told police she thought he was drunk and passed out.

But testimony from Smith and Garrison indicated they left after a beer, leaving Holmes and Keaton in the apartment. Neither Keaton or Holmes appeared to be angry, they testified.

But the two had a been seen fighting.

"There was a time I was about to walk up there and ask for a cigarette, but I heard shouting so I went down the stairs and went home," Garrison testified.

Indiana State Police lab analysis found Holmes and Keaton's DNA on a knife, as well as Holmes' blood on blood smears on the wall.

Before evidence was presented Wednesday morning, Laux made a record indicating that Holmes' attorneys asked late Monday afternoon for plea agreement terms. Laux said he offered to limit Holmes' prison sentence to between 48 and 54 years at the Department of Corrections.

Holmes rejected the offer and the trial proceeded.

Evidence is expected to conclude Wednesday afternoon.

Since this is a bench trial, Tippecanoe Superior 2 Judge Steve Meyer will deliberate Holmes' verdict after closing arguments.

