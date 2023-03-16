Witnesses confirm reports of shooting at Restaurant Depot in south Fort Myers

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies stand at the entrance of the Restaurant Depot in San Carlos Park on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

At least three witnesses have confirmed law enforcement responded to a report of an active shooter at a U.S. 41 grocer specializing in restaurants Thursday morning.

While online reports indicated a man was shot and a shooter remained inside Restaurant Depot, 18911. S Tamiami Trail #17, Fort Myers, there were no ambulances or other rescue trucks.

Yellow tape surrounds the Restaurant Depot in San Carlos Park as sheriff’s deputies respond to a situation inside on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office reported on Twitter that detectives and deputies are on scene, calling it "an isolated incident and all parties are accounted for."

At about 11:45 a.m., people started reporting the incident on Facebook, as law enforcement went to the scene. At 12:24 p.m., reporters said at least 13 Lee County Sheriff's patrol cruisers were on the scene.

There is an active scene at 17751 S Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers. Detectives and deputies are on scene. This is an isolated incident and all parties are accounted for. Further details to come. pic.twitter.com/VjdO3XwRT9 — Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) March 16, 2023

Restaurant Depot is a members-only chain selling wholesale food, beverages, equipment & supplies for restaurants and bars. The stand-alone square white and brick building along U.S. 41 has bright blue trim.

A man at the scene said he heard gunshots while shopping with a friend and they ran from the building.

An employee said as police arrived they told him to exit. Another employee said there are about 30 employees and there were about 50 people total in the store as it occurred.

One customer asked a deputy if they could return inside today and the deputy said they will be able to get back in.

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies hold the tape so shoppers and employees can leave the perimeter around the Restaurant Depot in San Carlos Park on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The store is near a Metro Self Storage and across from a dental office.

The sheriff's mobile command center and the crime scene unit arrived about 12:40 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

