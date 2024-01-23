Witnesses comment on consequences of morning Russian missile attack in Kyiv and Kharkiv – photo

Russia launched another large-scale attack on Ukraine on 23 January. The cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv suffered the most damage. So far, 22 people have been reported injured in the capital. A total of 6 people were killed and 51 injured in Kharkiv.

Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia (Life) has collected stories of those affected by the morning missile attack.

Kyiv

During the attack on the capital, the Russians damaged the apartment of lawyer and military officer Masi Nayyem. In a comment for Ukrainska Pravda. Zhyttia (Life), he said that he was currently on a business trip. At the time of the explosion, his friend and dog Barmi were in the apartment.

"Barmi is afraid to be alone, so he was at home with my friend. They were planning to go for a walk. As soon as they went out into the corridor, the explosion happened," Nayyem said.

He said that the windows in all rooms of the apartment were smashed. In addition, his car, which was parked in the yard, was damaged.

The damaged apartment of lawyer and military officer Masi Nayyem. Photo: Masi Nayyem

Photo: Masi Nayyem

Nayyem’s car. Photo: Masi Nayyem

"My car’s roof was broken. Perhaps it happened because of the blast wave," he explained.

Luckily, neither his friend nor the dog was injured in the attack.

"Barmi feels fine. He did not even understand what happened.

At first, I was upset about what happened, because it meant additional expenses. But then I realised that if something happened to Barmi, I couldn’t handle it. I was once again convinced that material things are trivial," said Nayyem.

Masi Nayyem’s dog Barmi after Russia’s missile strike on the morning of 23 January. Photo: Nayyem’s personal archive

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital, a fire broke out in one of the houses due to a missile attack.

"The cats suffocated from carbon monoxide. My wife was also injured, she is now in intensive care in hospital.

Everything else is unimportant, it's all material," a local resident Serhii, who was not at home at the time of the attack, told Suspilne.

Kharkiv

"Do you see that unbroken toilet? That's mine," Anastasiia Ovcharenko, a volunteer and marketing specialist, wrote on social media.

Her apartment on the top floor of an apartment block was destroyed by a Russian missile. The photo shows that part of the building has simply collapsed, but the toilet is still attached to one of the walls.

The destroyed apartment of Anastasiia Ovcharenko. Photo: @stasy_vov/X

The Kharkiv-based local news outlet Nakypilo published a heartbreaking video filmed near the same building. It shows a man and a woman hugging and watching a fire near the building destroyed by a Russian missile.

The video also shows the moment the missile hit a local labrador kennel. At that time, one of the employees was feeding a puppy from a bottle. Both employees and animals survived.

Support UP or become our patron!