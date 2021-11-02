Witnesses contradict Belstadt

Nov. 2—A Niagara County Court jury listened carefully as a retired North Tonawanda Police detective read aloud from two conflicting statements, given to police by Joseph Belstadt, just days after the Sept. 19, 1993 disappearance of Mandy Steingasser.

In a written answer to questions posed by a trio of investigators, Belstadt said he saw Steingasser as he drove northbound on Oliver Street after coming from the City of Tonawanda Police headquarters were he had protested a pair of traffic tickets.

"I saw Ms. Steingasser staggering down Oliver. She was drunk. I asked her if she wanted a ride home. Then she changed her mind," retired Detective Edward Shintzius read from Belsatdt's written answers.

That description of Steingasser directly contradicts two other witnesses who said Steingasser was walking normally down Oliver Street before Belstdat pulled up next her and she got in his car, at about 1:30 a.m. Sept.19, 1993.

Belstadt told the detectives that Steingasser didn't want to go home, so he drove her to First Avenue and Oliver Street and dropped her off at a church. According to Belstadt, "there was a kid sitting on a step at the church" and Steingasser recognized him as part of a group of people who had brawled with a group of her friends around midnight."

"She got out of my car and they walked toward each other," Shintzius read from Belstadt's statement. "I drove away."

In response to direct questions, Belstadt said he didn't know where Steingasser, who had been reported missing, was. Asked if he had sexual contact with or harmed Steingasser, Belstadt answered, "No."

He also told investigators that after he dropped Steingasser off, he met up with his friend Jerry Miller, his girlfriend Sherry Carrazzolo, and another couple and went to Canada. He said they returned home between 4 and 5 a.m.

But in earlier testimony on Monday, Carrazzolo told a Niagara County Court jury of six men and six women that Belstadt never went to Canada with her, her boyfriend and two others. She testified that Miller, her boyfriend told her to lie to police if they asked her about Belstadt.

"He (Miller) told me that if the cops ask any questions, we were to tell them that Joe went to Canada with us," Carrazzolo testified.

Carrazzolo said she initially lied to police, but then told them that Belstadt had not joined her group in going to Canada.

"He said he was going to drive around and cool off," Carrazzolo said.

Another witness, who went to Canada with Miller and Carazzolo, Wendi Backes Borwn, testified that Belstadt showed up at her home two days after Steingasser's disappearance to ask her to lie to police.

"I don't know how he found out where I lived. I didn't know where he lived," Brown testified. "He was saying, 'The girl is missing and I was the last one to see her.' and so can you you lie for me and say I went to Canada. I asked, 'Why, if you didn't do anything, would I lie?'"

Brown said when she finally agreed to lie, Belstadt hugged her and sad, "Thank you. I love you."

Five days after first giving a statement to police, Shintzius testified that Belstadt returned to North Tonawanda Police headquarters and gave another set of written answers to questions. In the second interview, Belstadt admitted he lied about going to Canada after picking up Steingasser.

"No it was not the truth. I told you I went to Canada but I went to Dickie's Donuts and then I went home and went to bed," Shintzius read from Belstadt's answers.

Belstadt again insisted that Steingasser had "an odor of alcohol and slurred speech" when he picked her up and he again denied "hurting Mandy." Asked about his lie, Belstadt told the detectives, "I thought I needed a witness to where I was after I dropped Mandy off."

Carazzolo appeared to challenge details of Blestadt's second question and answer session with police. After returning from Canada around 2 a.m., Carazzolo testified that Miller drove by Belstatdt's grandmother's and mother's homes, looking for him.

"Joe wasn't there," Carrazzolo said.

Investigators have long believed that Belstadt drove Steingasser to Bond Lake Park, a location they say he used as a lover's lane. Once there, prosecutors say Belstadt attempted to have sex with Steingasser and when she resisted, he killed her.

Belstadt's defense team claims that their client has been the "target" of police for 28 years, because he initially lied about what he did after picking up Steingasser.

Belstadt, 46, was arrested and charged with Steingasser's murder in April 2018. He faces a single count of second-degree murder.

If he is convicted on the murder charge, he could face a sentence of life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge and is free on $250,000 bail.

The trial is slated to resume on Wednesday.