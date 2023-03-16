Witnesses' credibility central to EH man's murder trial

Mar. 15—Of four witnesses who signed and swore to police statements directly implicating James Dexter Brown Jr. in the 2008 shooting death of Kenny Sullivan in Hartford, only one testified to the incriminating information during Brown's two-week murder trial.

COLD CASE TRIAL

DEFENDANT: James Dexter Brown Jr., 33, known as "Decky," who has lived with his mother in East Hartford.

CHARGE: Murder in 2008 fatal shooting of Kenny "Banga" Sullivan on Main Street in Hartford.

STATUS: Jury deliberating.

The other three testified that they didn't remember — or denied having provided the key information about Brown, 33, who has lived with his mother in East Hartford.

The statements those three witnesses had given to police were read to the jury during Brown's trial in Hartford Superior Court, and Judge Nuala E. Droney told the jurors they could use the statements as a basis for finding facts.

But credibility determinations are up to the jury, and Brown's lawyer, Robert P. Pickering, stressed in his final argument Wednesday the credibility problem created by the witnesses' inconsistencies.

As to each witness who failed to testify to information in his police statement, the defense lawyer said, the prosecutors' attitude was: "He was a liar on the stand, but they want you to believe this statement."

Pickering said his question was: "Was he lying all along?"

"How do you prove a case when you put liars on the stand?" the defense lawyer asked rhetorically.

One prosecution witness, Tykwell Walton, did testify to the incriminating information he had told police about Brown.

Walton said he visited Brown, known as "Decky," in Brown's mother's house in East Hartford in fall 2012. Brown, who is paraplegic as a result of gunshot wounds suffered eight days after Sullivan was shot, was in bed during the conversation, Walton recalled.

He said Brown described how he killed someone known as "Banga," Sullivan's nickname, at a 2008 concert.

After briefly describing Walton's testimony, prosecutor Robin Krawczyk told the jury that the judge would instruct them that the testimony of even one witness is sufficient for a conviction if it establishes the elements of the crime beyond a reasonable doubt.

The defense lawyer said, however, that Walton has four felony convictions, dating from 2010 through 2015. Moreover, Pickering said, Walton gave his statement to police about Brown's admissions on Nov. 9, 2015, just 10 days before he was to be sentenced in a federal drug case in which he could have faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors filed a motion notifying the judge in that case of Walton's cooperation with investigators, which eliminated the mandatory minimum sentence, and the judge gave him only 13 months, the defense lawyer said.

As to the three witnesses who failed to testify to incriminating information they had told police about Brown — Rakheem Lewis, Morgan Gill, and Edward Rosado — the prosecutor said several detectives were involved in taking their statements.

"Was it all one conspiracy?" Krawczyk asked.

Moreover, she said, Walton and Gill had their lawyers with them when they gave their statements. She wondered aloud whether the lawyers would have permitted false information to be put in the statements.

Krawczyk also argued that Walton and Gill had to provide reliable, truthful information to get sentence reductions in their federal drug cases.

Jurors deliberated for about two hours on Wednesday but no verdict was reached.

