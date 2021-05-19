Witnesses in deadly 2019 shooting recount chaos, unable to say who fired gun

May 19—Prosecutors in the trial of a Santa Fe woman accused of second-degree murder offered a harrowing recounting of the events that led to the shooting death of 19-year-old Rodrigo Enriquez-Garay.

Prosecutor Lindsey Stuart on Tuesday said Enriquez-Garay was killed by 62-year-old Beverly Melendez after she became upset about the noise coming from the nearby home where he, his brother and a small group of friends were hanging out.

"He had his whole life ahead of him, but he didn't get the opportunity to live it because defendant Beverly Melendez took that opportunity away when she shot and killed him," Stuart said.

But in her opening statement, defense attorney Rebecca Mnuk-Herrmann rebutted the prosecution, suggesting the evidence does not support the charge of murder.

"How did we get here? A 19-year-old man is at a house party with a small group of friends, ends up [getting] killed that night. A woman in her 60s who never met him before is accused of murder, not just his death, his murder," she said.

According to a criminal complaint filed after the incident, Melendez called 911 after the shooting to report a "potential human sacrifice." The complaint said she told police she remembered getting her .22-caliber rifle and climbing a stool, but returned to her bedroom and could not recall what happened.

Enriquez-Garay's twin brother, Pedro Enriquez, 21, shed tears during his testimony on the first day of the trial. With the help of a translator, he told jurors he and his brother were drinking outside the home a friend was renting. He said the lights inside were not working so they sat outside in chairs and used a truck's headlights to illuminate the area.

Pedro Enriquez-Garay said the group scattered when they suddenly heard yelling and gunshots. He looked back to see his brother on the ground. Rodrigo Enriquez-Garay was placed in the back of a white pickup and driven to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Story continues

Pedro Enriquez-Garay testified he could not say what was shouted or where the shots came from.

Other witnesses gave similar testimony.

Rene Ruiz-Martinez, who initially made the 911 call, told jurors the evening felt like a bad dream.

A tape of the 911 call was played for the jury, painting a scene of panicked young men unsure of how to handle the situation. Ruiz-Martinez said he was too flustered to speak with 911 operators and hung up, but drove with two others to take Enriquez-Garay to the hospital.

Yeison Soto, the 25-year-old renter of the Hopewell Street residence where the shooting took place, testified he never had problems with neighbors.

When asked if anyone had seen the shooter or where the shots came from, all witnesses said it was too dark and they were too distracted to be certain. But Ruiz-Martinez testified he was sure the voice he heard was a female shouting in English.

Santa Fe police Lt. Lawrence Barnett testified a SWAT team went to Quapaw Street and he later detain Melendez, who emerged from her residence after a brief standoff.

In addition to second-degree murder, Melendez is charged with two counts of negligent use of a deadly weapon. The trial is scheduled to continue through the week.