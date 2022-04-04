Witnesses describe chaotic scene during California mass shooting: 'Running into each other'

Witnesses of the Sacramento mass shooting described a chaotic scene where people were running into one another as they tried to escape the gunfire.

"We were right there on that wall, over there, like just linked up against the wall. And it had happened right down there across the street. And then we had just turned in the alley and then everybody was running against each other, like running into each other and, yeah, it was just crazy," witness Asa Pickett told KGO .

Six people were killed and another dozen injured after a shooting in the city’s downtown area early Sunday morning. Three of those killed are men and the other three women.

Two of the victims have been identified as 38-year-old father named Sergio Harris and 29-year-old man DeVazia Turner, the New York Post reported.

"We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shooting and we have confirmed that there are multiple shooters," Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a press conference on Sunday afternoon.

One stolen handgun was recovered at the scene. No suspects are in custody and a motive remains unclear.

"I heard gunshots. And then after the gunshots I heard people just start diving down on the ground, and falling down, and next thing I know, someone fell in front of my truck," Gerrard Smith, whose car was hit by the gunfire, told KGO.

The shooting took place about two blocks from the state’s capitol building and four blocks from the Golden 1 Center, which hosted a concert by Tyler, the Creator earlier that night, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The area also has several bars and nightclubs.

The Sacramento Police Department said that it is aware of at least one video on social media that appears to show a fight preceding the shooting.

"It’s tragic, just tragic. On all levels," Berry Accius, a community activist who arrived on the scene after the shooting, told the Los Angeles Times, "Just continually hearing the number count, the number going from three to four to five and then finally getting a number of six people dead. I just shook my head. Never in a million years would I think the precious downtown area would ever be in a moment where’s this much tragedy, this much lawlessness and a cowardly act of senseless violence."

