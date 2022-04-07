Witnesses describe Dabate as calm at hospital after wife's death

Apr. 7—VERNON — A former state police detective testified this morning about his interview with Richard Dabate at the hospital on the day in 2015 that Dabate's wife was killed in their Ellington home.

The detective was still on the stand at the time of the mid-day lunch break, but had already testified that the beginning of his interview with Dabate was cordial, with Dabate answering questions and volunteering information on his own.

Dabate, 45, is accused of killing his wife, Connie, on Dec. 23, 2015, and then staging her death as part of a home invasion.

The former detective, Jeffrey Payette, testified that he and another detective arrived at the hospital around 1 p.m., and ended up speaking with Dabate for about seven hours. During that time they also obtained consent from Dabate for searches of his home and cellphone and to obtain DNA samples.

Defense lawyer Michael Fitzpatrick questioned Payette too, asking whether the detective knew if Dabate had been given any medication as part of his treatment. Payette said Dabate was alert and lucid.

In answer to another question from Fitzpatrick, Payette said Dabate never appeared to try to hide any parts of his body from the detectives.

The interview Payette testified about was the subject of a defense motion at one time. Dabate's lawyers argued that the statements their client made that day were obtained in violation of his right to remain silent and weren't made voluntarily.

That motion was ultimately partially approved. All but the last 50 minutes of the interview was allowed for the trial, meaning Payette will be able to testify about Dabate's account of his wife's death and his admission that he was having an affair with another woman.

More testimony Thursday morning came from a nurse who was working at Hartford Hospital the day Dabate arrived. Lindsey Long testified that Dabate's injuries had already been addressed by other staff when she took over his care. She described Dabate as alert, responsive, and calm, and said he didn't appear to be in distress.

Gedansky also asked Long about the presence of state police and other staff in Dabate's room. Long said neither she nor anyone else ever restrained Dabate or threatened him, and she never heard any yelling come from the room.

When defense lawyer Michael Fitzpatrick asked Long more specifically about the movements of the state police and staff, such as how many were in the room at once, she admitted her memory about those aspects had faded a bit since 2015.

However, under re-direct questioning from Gedansky, Long said she recalled Dabate's injuries much more clearly than the movement of other people, because as the patient, Dabate was her main focus.

At the start of the day, the defense filed a motion to strike particular testimony from the record. The testimony under threat wasn't mentioned directly, but the motion appears aimed at statements made by a Hartford Hospital emergency department physician.

Dr. Charles Johndro testified Wednesday afternoon that the injuries Dabate had when he arrived at the hospital were consistent with self-inflicted wounds. Johndro said that was based on their superficial nature and location on the front of his body.

Dabate, 45, was charged in April 2017 with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and making a false statement in connection with the death of his wife, Connie, on Dec. 23, 2015.

Dabate told state police the day of the murder that a masked intruder killed Connie and also attacked him and tied him up.

State police and the prosecutor have said Dabate staged his wife's murder as a home invasion to avoid the fallout of a divorce, as he was expecting a baby with one of his mistresses.

The case has become known as the "Fitbit murder" because, state police said they had determined that Connie Dabate's Fitbit device, used to track physical activity, continued to register movement for almost an hour after her husband said that she had been killed by an intruder in their basement.

Dabate's lawyers sought to have that evidence excluded, but a judge ruled it could be introduced.

The long-delayed trial was originally set to take place in April 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed it. The first witnesses were called April 5, and the trial is expected to last approximately six weeks.

Dabate has been free after posting a $1 million bond several days after his arrest.

He faces a maximum of 66 years in prison.

