Witnesses describe deadly hit-and-run, police search for driver

One man is dead after police say someone driving an SUV hit him, and then drove off.

Tulsa police say it happened around 11 p.m. near E. 11th Street and 193rd East Avenue in east Tulsa, right on the jurisdiction line.

“We got a call by Catoosa PD,” said Tulsa police officer Andre Baul. “Once officers arrived there, they spoke to a couple of people.”

Witnesses told police they saw a man lying in the road on 193rd. The man sat up and began walking in the road. Witnesses asked the man if he was okay, and told him to get out of the road.

During their conversation, the SUV approached and hit the victim.

“Just as they were having that conversation with him, another car drives by and hits him,” said Baul.

Jacob Asbill owns a business in the area and says the road is dangerous.

“Everyone comes out here and says oh you’re out in the country, but we’re really not. We have a ton of traffic out here,” said Asbill.

He says at night, it’s hard to see where you’re going. “It’s sad to hear someone would hit something that could be as large as a human and just continue to drive,” said Asbill.

Police are looking for a white, mid-sized SUV.

“I’m guessing it has some kind of damage to it,” said Baul.

Police are still working to identify the man killed.

If you have any information please call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.