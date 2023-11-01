Witnesses Describe Horror as Shark Tears Aussie Man Apart During Attack

Authorities in Australia postponed the search for the body of a 55-year-old man on Tuesday, believed to have been mauled by a shark in a known great white hotspot. Witnesses described their horror at seeing the surfer go under during the attack in South Australia, and poor ocean conditions have halted the search process for any remains. Police said witnesses spotted the attack around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday (local time), when “I saw the shark go and just launch and bite,” Ian Brophy told the Advertiser. “Over the top of the guy and bite and drag him down under the water and then nothing for a minute or two and blood everywhere and then up pops the board. That’s all it was, was this guy getting torn apart. I saw him in the wave and the shark had his body in his mouth. It was pretty gruesome. It took every bit of him I think. Sixty years of surfing and I’ve never seen anything like that before in my life.” Another surfer described the shark as a “f**king monster.”

A middle aged surfer is missing, feared dead, after a shark attack witnessed by shocked beachgoers. It happened in Streaky Bay, west of Adelaide. A brave jet skier chasing the shark, almost certainly a great white, away from shore. https://t.co/Wd9am4rtWF #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/Zpnn5sFDaQ — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) October 31, 2023

