Witnesses describe Louisville shooting
Tragedy overtook a routine Monday morning in downtown Louisville, after a shooter opened fire on bank employees and responding police officers, killing four and injuring nine. Troy Haste, an account executive with Old National Bank, said he was in a conference room on the first floor of the Preston Pointe building for a meeting when the shooting began. “We heard a click, and the lady next to me turned around and said ‘What the heck’ and he just started shooting,” Haste told ABC affiliate WHAS.
At least four people were killed and nine others were injured in a shooting at an Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday morning, police said.
Gov. Andy Beshear said he knows many of the people who work at the bank, and lost two friends in the Monday morning shooting.
Gov. Andy Beshear made a statement to reporters following a shooting at Old National Bank in Louisville, Ky., saying, "This is awful. I have a very close friend that didn't make it today." Police said at least four people have been killed and eight others were injured. The suspected shooter is also dead.
President Biden called for Congress to take action on guns immediately following the deadly shooting in Louisville, Kentucky that killed five people and injured others.
Police received a call about the shooting around 11 a.m. LMPD's homicide unit is investigating and believes multiple suspects could be involved.
(Reuters) -A bank employee armed with a rifle shot dead four colleagues and wounded nine other people at his workplace on Monday while livestreaming the attack in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, city officials said. The attacker was fatally shot at the scene, the Louisville Metro Police Department said, but it was unclear whether from police gunfire or a self-inflicted wound. The department identified the shooter as Connor Sturgeon, 23, who joined the downtown branch of the Old National Bank as a full-time employee last year.
There were two separate shootings in downtown Louisville on Monday.
There have been at least 15 mass shootings in the U.S. in the first 10 days of April, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Linda Blackford: How many dead bodies ripped apart by bullets are enough? Does this have to go on until every family in America has lost someone to gun violence?
Gov. Andy Beshear choked up while revealing that two of his close friends died in Monday's shooting at a Louisville bank. A third friend was injured, he said.
