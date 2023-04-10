Witnesses describe Louisville shooting

ABC News

Tragedy overtook a routine Monday morning in downtown Louisville, after a shooter opened fire on bank employees and responding police officers, killing four and injuring nine. Troy Haste, an account executive with Old National Bank, said he was in a conference room on the first floor of the Preston Pointe building for a meeting when the shooting began. “We heard a click, and the lady next to me turned around and said ‘What the heck’ and he just started shooting,” Haste told ABC affiliate WHAS.