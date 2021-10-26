Witnesses describe panic after Idaho mall shooting
Idaho police say they exchanged gunfire with a suspect during a shooting at a shopping mall in Boise that killed two people and injured four, including an officer. (Oct. 26)
FBIWarning: This story contains descriptions of sexual assault.A U.S. Embassy staffer accused of drugging and sexually assaulting at least 24 women over a 14-year period was in fact a longtime CIA employee, the FBI announced Monday, as the bureau urged any possible victims to come forward in the case.Serial molester Brian Jeffrey Raymond, 45, was arrested Oct. 9, 2020, in La Mesa, California, where he had been staying with his parents after abruptly quitting his job at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico
Minneapolis’ first cop to be convicted of murder may regain his freedom sooner than anticipated. In an unprecedented turn of events, a Minnesota judge re-sentenced […]
A Black man received the longest sentencing yet in connection to the Capitol riots that took place on Jan. 6. On Thursday, Oct. 21, Troy […]
New York City store clerks teamed up to thwart a would-be robbery, beating the suspect to the ground with their fists in an incident that was captured by security cameras in the store.
According to the FBI, the 'criminal couponer' Lori Ann Talens used funds for high-end home renovations, including a new kitchen, sunroom, and pool.
The teenager accused of sexually assaulting a ninth-grade girl in a Loudoun County, Virginia, high school was found guilty on all charges.
“If they want it, they’re gonna get it.”
A 16-year-old Miami girl has admitted to taking possession of a stolen pistol that was later believed to have been used by her brother to murder Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino, authorities said.
A 15-year-old boy reported the body of his 9-year-old brother was in the room next to his, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. The child had been dead for a year, he told authorities.
Major Harris, the subject of an Amber Alert after his mother's death, was found dead in Milwaukee. He'd been shot in the head.
"We feel alone and lost without him," James McNeelis' father wrote on Facebook. The boy's grandmother said the family had only recently gotten the dog.
Three teenagers plotted out the gruesome murder of an 18-year-old Miramar High School senior before carrying out a 31-minute attack that ended with a “large” sword being plunged into his chest, according to the arrest warrants for the teens charged with the crime.
Teacher apologizes, sentenced for sex with student
Scott Halleran/GettyThree children found abandoned in a Texas apartment along with the skeletal remains of a 9-year-old boy believed to be their brother had been surviving in part thanks to a neighbor who brought them food and charged their cellphone after the home’s power was recently cut off, a spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to The Daily Beast.The unidentified resident of the CityParc II complex in the Houston suburbs had been helping the kids, ages 7, 10, an
Darryl Gilland was stabbed to death by his landlord after he and his girlfriend asked if they could use a space heater because their residence didn’t have heat, according to court documents
Tamara Taylor and her daughter left Hawaii following a school incident that ended up with her 10-year-old in handcuffs and at a police station.
A man convicted of killing nine people in arson fires in his neighborhood was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole for each death. Judge Christine Croce also ordered that Stanley Ford, of Akron, serve the terms consecutively. Ford, 62, has maintained his innocence.
One of the teens was armed with a gun, but so was the man trying to sell his gaming console.
Father Jean Claude Philippe, she said, was family.
New York State Sex Offender Registry via APA Georgia man has filed a lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, claiming the late sex-trafficker sold him a Gulfstream jet in the weeks before his 2019 arrest without disclosing that the aircraft was used in a “criminal enterprise.”Thomas Huff claims that JEGE LLC, the company Epstein once controlled and which owns the plane, has been “damaged by the stigma” connected to sex offender.“JEGE’s customers, some of which are very well known to the public