Witnesses describe shooting scene

Apr. 13—The trial of Demetri Ewing got started in earnest Tuesday with emotional testimony from a witness and a motion by the defense to suppress evidence.

Proceedings began at 9 a.m. and continued until about 3:45 p.m., with breaks in between. Ewing is being charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of Samuel Johns. About 20 people were in the audience Tuesday, including members of Johns' family.

When the jury was released for a lunch break, the defense, including attorney Lawrence Moran, and prosecutors, including Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman, and Judge Jay Gaskill conferred to address Moran's motion to suppress evidence, including body camera footage from the arrest of Ewing and his father, Clyde Ewing; evidence taken from the Ewings' room at the Hacienda Motel; and DNA evidence.

The addition of DNA evidence caused the most debate because Moran said he didn't have enough time to have the material analyzed. Coleman said the prosecution disclosed the evidence to the defense as soon as it was received from the FBI. Ewing hasn't waived his right to a speedy trial, which also meant it would be difficult to delay the trial to allow more time for the defense to analyze the DNA.

"That's a constitutional right that (Ewing) doesn't have to give up," Moran said.

Gaskill asked if the defense knew of the evidence before the seating of the jury and Moran answered it did.

"I am distressed that this wasn't brought up before the seating of the jury," Gaskill said. "It puts the court in a very difficult position." Gaskill said he would decide on the matter later.

The prosecution called Patricia Labombard, of Silverdale, Wash., to testify about the shooting of Johns. She got a ride to the Johns residence because it was close to her brother's house. She hadn't met Johns before the night of Jan. 8, 2021.

Labombard arrived around midnight to hang out, listen to music and smoke marijuana with Johns and two others. She was getting ready to leave when the back door opened and two people came in wearing all black. She described the two people as a smaller, feminine-sounding person and taller, masculine-sounding person.

Story continues

She testified that the smaller person forced her to the ground with a gun while the bigger person went into another room. When she was on the ground, the person had the gun at her back and was zip-tying her hands. The individual became distracted and left, and Labombard was able to slip out of the restraints and hide in the bathroom.

In the bathroom, she heard a scuffle and voices, then two or three gunshots. She then told the jury she heard the two masked people looking for her in the kitchen, then they ran out the door.

After waiting a few seconds, she opened the door. Then she heard Johns' mother scream.

Labombard became emotional describing Johns and his injuries.

"Bad," she said. "Bleeding everywhere."

Labombard said Johns was lying on his back about 5 feet away from his mom with his feet facing his mother, "like he was running to protect her." Family members of the victim in the courtroom let out a sob at Labombard's description.

The jury also heard the 911 phone call that Labombard made the night of the shooting. The defense objected to the evidence and the jury was cleared from the courtroom, but Gaskill overruled the objection. The jury listened to the 5 1/2 -minute call. The dispatcher on the call, Mary Easley, also testified in court, including her confirmation that the call was in response to the Johns shooting.

In the call, Easley remains calm compared to Labombard's panicked voice on the phone. She told the dispatcher someone broke in and shot Johns, but couldn't identify who it was. There are also moments in the call where Labombard can be heard talking to Johns, telling him to look at her and "Sam, I got you."

Easley aided in her giving care to Johns as Labombard gave her a description of Johns' medical state, including that blood and bubbles were coming out his mouth. The description of Johns on the 911 call caused emotional outbursts from his family members in the courtroom.

In Labombard's testimony, she said that Johns' brother came downstairs and helped put pressure on his neck where he was bleeding.

"Even though I kinda knew it wasn't going to help. There was so much bleeding," she said. "I watched him take his last breath. I have never seen life fade out of somebody's eyes and I will never forget it."

During the cross examination, the defense stated Labombard had given inconsistent motives for going to the home in her other statements, changing from going to see her brother, to smoking marijuana, to going there to have sex with Johns. After the prosecution objected, Gaskill said the topic could be discussed as part of Labombard's inconsistent reason for being at the residence. Labombard said she thought having sex with Johns was a possibility but that she was not comfortable with it and it didn't happen.

Roby Spooner, a paramedic with the Lewiston Fire Department who responded to the scene, also testified on the condition of Johns when he arrived at the residence. He said there was a large pool of blood around the head and upper torso. There was a hole on the upper left chest and a small entry wound at the base of the neck. He said responders worked for about 30 minutes, using a cardiac defibrillator and two rounds of epinephrine.

Jurors then listen to testimony from Lewiston police personnel who responded, including Chris Reese, who was a patrol sergeant at the time, Andrew Fox and Zach Thomas, who were both patrol officers at that time. Reese, Fox and Thomas offered testimony about the events that took place after the shooting, including securing the area and witnesses.

Reese said it was cold outside so witnesses were placed in an ambulance until they were eventually taken to the station. Moran questioned the handling of witnesses by the officers, asking if it was standard procedure to allow witnesses to gather; Reese stated it was not. Moran suggested in cross examination with Fox if having the witnesses together could allow them to create a story of the event or influence statements to the police, which Fox said could be possible in some cases.

The officers also testified concerning evidence found at the scene. Inside the home, Reese found two black zip ties and two shell casings. Fox and Thomas searched the area and found zip ties with electrical tape around them to create a handcuff. A map of the area searched was presented to the jury and Fox used a laser pointer to show the area searched and direction traveled. Photos of the evidence found were also shown on a screen.

Thomas stayed with the zip tie that was found while Fox continued the search for evidence. Fox found footprints in the frost and followed them through a grassy area to Eighth Avenue, where he also found a Walmart bag with electrical tape and another set of the zip tie handcuffs. He then lost the footprints on the road.

He stated for the prosecution that the Walmart bag appeared to be recently left behind at the scene because there was no debris on it, it had no frost and was not dirty.

"It seemed very out of place to the area it was in," Fox said.

However, Moran pressed Fox on the condition of the bag and when it was placed there.

Fox stated he couldn't determine the exact time the bag was left there. "The bag was there when I was there," he repeated during cross examination.

Brycen Aase from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office testified on surveillance conducted at the Ewings' room at the Hacienda Motel in the days following the shooting. He said he contacted the Clarkston Police Department when the Ewings left the room. He notified Clarkston police and units arrived and detained them. Aase identified Demetri Ewing in the courtroom as the individual he saw at the motel.

In opening statements earlier in the day, Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith said the evidence will show that Clyde and Demetri Ewing planned the crime. "They prepared, they planned and they knew exactly where they were going," she said.

Smith said that the Ewings traveled by bicycle to the house from the Hacienda Motel "to rob or burglarize and settle a score." However, she said they left a trail of evidence behind, including dropped items and video surveillance, as well as bags and zip ties at the motel room. "This trail of evidence will show you that Demetri Ewing is guilty of first-degree murder."

The defense reserved its opening statement.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.