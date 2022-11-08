Witnesses say new fighting in Ethiopia's Oromia kills dozens

CARA ANNA
·2 min read

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Intense fighting between Ethiopian government forces and Oromo Liberation Army rebels in the country’s Oromia region has led to “several dozen” casualties in the past week, witnesses tell The Associated Press.

The fighting in Oromia, the largest of Ethiopia’s federal states, intensified as peace efforts were ending a larger, separate conflict between government and Tigray forces in northern Ethiopia.

A witness in the West Wollega area town of Bila said he saw bodies scattered on the ground following an alleged aerial attack on Nov. 2 by what he described as a “small flying plane” or possible drone.

“It was a market day, and students were leaving school,” the witness said, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution. “I have lost count of the dead, but several dozen people were killed and injured.”

Witnesses in recent attacks in Oromia have blamed Ethiopian forces.

A priest in Bila said his church members buried 11 victims of what he described as a drone attack. He said hundreds of people were injured and sent to nearby hospitals.

The attack was followed by heavy fighting Sunday morning between Ethiopian forces and the rebels in the town of Nekemte in the East Wollega area, a witness said, adding that government forces retook control of the town in the afternoon.

The spokesman for the Oromo Liberation Army, Odaa Tarbii, tweeted that the rebel group's fighters “rescued over 120 political prisoners” during an operation in Nekemte on Sunday. It claimed “several regime military installations” there were destroyed.

Ethiopian government spokesman Legesse Tulu didn’t respond to questions about the latest fighting. The government has accused the Oromo Liberation Army of carrying out mass killings in recent months.

The OLA was once a military wing of an opposition party, the Oromo Liberation Front. Its members returned to Ethiopia in 2018 after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed invited exiled groups and political figures to come back. However, the military wing detached from the party soon after and began deadly confrontations with government forces.

The OLA asserts that it stands for the security and self-determination of the Oromo people, Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group. Ethiopia has labeled it a terrorist organization.

The conflict in Oromia is separate from the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, but the OLA and Tigray forces announced an alliance late last year aimed at toppling the Ethiopian government.

A “permanent cessation of hostilities” in the Tigray conflict was signed last week, and a second round of peace talks is underway this week in neighboring Kenya.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin

    US law enforcement raided home of hacker who admitted to stealing cryptocurrency from Silk Road site

  • Republican incumbent Sen. John Kennedy aims to fend off a slate of challengers in Louisiana's US Senate election

    Kennedy, one of six Republican senators who voted to sustain an objection to Arizona's electoral votes, faces 12 challengers in Louisiana's primary.

  • Thailand Drops Plan to Allow Foreigners Buy Land After Backlash

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand shelved a new proposal to allow foreign individuals to buy land for housing after the plan triggered a public backlash, with the opposition parties saying the move was akin to “selling out” the country.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a D

  • Ohio family accused of murdering eight members of rival family were inspired by ‘The Boondock Saints’ film series

    Some members of the Wagner family were present at funerals of those they now stand accused of killing

  • US DOJ announces seizure of $3.36B in cryptocurrency

    The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced that law enforcement seized $3.36 billion of bitcoin from a man who “unlawfully obtained” more than 50,000 bitcoin from darkweb market Silk Road over a decade ago. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said that James Zhong of Gainesville, Georgia, pleaded guilty on November 4 to committing wire fraud in September 2012. The plea came almost a year after law enforcement seized 50,676.17851897 bitcoin, then valued at more than $3.36 billion, from Zhong’s home, the statement said.

  • The US Northeast Is Hurtling Toward a Winter Heating Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just a DozenBillions in Capital Calls Th

  • 19 celebrities who rock gray hair

    Whether they went gray naturally or hopped on the silver-hair trend, there are so many stars who have started embracing gray locks.

  • WTO chief seeks to revive green trade talks

    STORY: Talks on scrapping tariffs and other trade barriers on goods such as solar panels or smart-heating controls that can address climate change are seen as an important step towards cutting the cost of environmental protection.But WTO discussions collapsed in 2016 after disagreements between China and Western countries about which products should be on the environmental list.The global trade body's ability to strike multilateral deals has been in doubt after a years-long drought but the clinching of agreements in June has helped to restore faith and renew ambition.

  • Oath Keeper Founder Calls Members ‘Stupid’ for US Capitol Breach

    (Bloomberg) -- Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told jurors at his seditious conspiracy trial that it was “stupid” for members of his right-wing group to join Donald Trump supporters who broke into the US Capitol last year to protest the presidential election.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than

  • Ghostface Killah and Raekwon deliver new KITH freestyle

    Ghostface and Raekwon the Chef have done it again.

  • Does Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) have Pricing Power?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Dividend Strategy” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy underperformed the S&P 500 benchmark index. Only the materials sector contributed positively to the strategy’s performance among the 11 sectors. IT and communication services sectors […]

  • Kansas US Rep. Davids seeks 3rd term in GOP-redrawn district

    U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids on Tuesday sought a third term representing her Kansas City-area swing district as Republicans hoped midterm momentum would oust the lone Democrat in Kansas' congressional delegation. Davids faced a rematch with Amanda Adkins, her Republican challenger from 2020, after GOP-led redistricting made the 3rd District tougher for Davids. Like other GOP congressional candidates, Adkins focused on crime, high inflation and other pocketbook issues and tried to link the Democratic incumbent to President Joe Biden.

  • NFL rumors: 49ers to partake in Odell Beckham Jr. 'bidding war' with Cowboys

    Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent, and the 49ers reportedly are in the mix to acquire the star receiver.

  • Tyson Foods Executive Arrested And Charged After Entering A Stranger's Home And Falling Asleep

    Another top food executive is sitting in the hot seat for misconduct.

  • Just Stop Oil protests affect M25 and Dartford crossing

    A second day of action at multiple locations on the M25 around London causes delays to motorists.

  • Dutch PM meets lawmakers amid govt tensions over migration

    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte met with lawmakers from his party Tuesday to discuss their concerns about the rising numbers of migrants seeking asylum in the Netherlands, amid tensions within his four-party coalition about how to tackle the issue. The meeting followed the refusal of lawmakers in Rutte’s center-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy to support legislation that could compel municipalities to offer accommodation to asylum-seekers. “There is no crisis,” Rutte told reporters at the Dutch parliament after he held hours of talks with his party.

  • Party says Pakistan's ex-PM Khan delaying march on Islamabad

    Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan postponed the resumption of his protest march on the country's capital meant to challenge his successor’s government, his party said Tuesday. Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader in Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said that instead of on Tuesday as previously announced, the march on Islamabad is now to resume on Thursday. Khan, who began his protest march late last month in the city of Lahore with thousands of followers, was wounded in the leg in a shooting last week when a gunman attacked his convoy, killing one of his supporters.

  • Biden congratulates Israel's Netanyahu after election win

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday congratulated former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his election win and said Washington would watch closely as Netanyahu forms a government, which will likely include religious and far-right parties. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden "reaffirmed the strength of the bilateral partnership and underscored his unwavering support for Israeli security." "We will continue to closely monitor the government formation process," Jean-Pierre said.

  • China's biggest air show opens under cloud of zero-COVID policy

    BEIJING (Reuters) -A scaled-down version of China's biggest air show opened on Tuesday, with some delegates unable to attend because of the country's zero-COVID policy as virus case numbers there reached their highest level in six months. The organisers of Airshow China in the southern city of Zhuhai last week told attendees they must arrive three days early because of COVID-19 precautions, but even then, some were blocked from entering the show because they visited a large district in Beijing that had positive cases last week, three attendees told Reuters on condition of anonymity. China's zero-COVID policy has damaged its domestic aviation industry and kept international traffic at a tiny fraction of pre-pandemic levels, resulting in billions of dollars of losses at its airlines this year even as carriers such as Ryanair and Singapore Airlines in more open markets are reporting record earnings based on pent-up demand.

  • 1 killed, another injured after incident in Westwood, police say

    One person is dead and another injured after an incident in the Westwood area early Tuesday morning.