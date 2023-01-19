Witnesses help Chillicothe police track down hotel shooting suspect

CHILLICOTHE― The Chillicothe Police Department has released additional details about last week's shooting.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, the CPD responded to a fatal shooting at the Christopher Inn at 30 N. Plaza Blvd.

Marvan Woodfork Sr., 28, was charged with having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. More charges have been recommended and are pending, according to Chillicothe Police Captain Micheal Short.

According to the police report, the victim, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23 of Columbus, was lying on the ground outside of his vehicle when officers arrived.

A witness stated that the victim was sitting in the driver's seat of the vehicle when the suspect fired the weapon through the windshield. Four bullet holes were seen on the windshield of the victim's car, according to the CPD. The gun was fired through the open window of a second-story hotel room.

Elmore was later pronounced deceased at Adena Regional Medical Center.

Several bystanders witnessed the event and advised officers of the identity of the suspect, what he was wearing and the direction that he ran. The CPD and the Ross County Sheriff's Office searched the wooded area west of the Bridge Street bridge near the Scioto River.

A drone and dogs were used to search the area. Two homeless people advised officers where the suspect went and officers soon located the suspect inside a tent in a wooded area. Woodfork was taken into custody without incident, according to the CPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

