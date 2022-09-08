Witnesses’ information lead police to suspect shortly after shooting in Independence

Information provided by witnesses of a shooting Wednesday night in an Independence neighborhood led police to the suspect, police said on Facebook.

Officers responded to the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 15200 block of East 40th Street. Arriving officers found the male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was in serious condition, police said.

The person who fired the shots had fled the scene before police arrived. Witnesses, however, provided suspect information to police, who arrested the suspect a short time later.

Further information on the shooting, including the ages of the victim and the suspect, were not available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).