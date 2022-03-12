Witnesses say he was looking for his ex-girlfriend. A jury ruled he killed her friend instead.

Julius Whigham II, Palm Beach Post
·2 min read

WEST PALM BEACH — A jury has found a 45-year-old Greenacres-area man guilty in the shooting death of a woman outside her home in 2019.

Circuit Judge Kirk Volker scheduled a May 17 sentencing hearing for Pedro Concepcion in the fatal shooting of Rebecca Wurm, 36. Concepcion will remain in the Palm Beach County Jail without bail until then.

Click here to view the homicides tracker in a larger window »

For Subscribers: Jupiter triple homicide haunts man who watched friends die, lawyer tells court

'Stand your ground': Former football standout Travis Rudolph says he feared for life on night of Lake Park homicide

16-year-old girl dies: West Palm Beach woman indicted on murder charge in December death of 16-year-old girl

At the time of Concepcion's arrest, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators said that he shot Wurm outside her home on Clinton Boulevard, in an unincorporated pocket of Greenacres.

A witness told PBSO deputies that Wurm likely recognized her attacker as she was heard saying Concepcion's first name before she was shot.

A woman who described herself as Wurm's longtime friend and Concepcion's ex-girlfriend told PBSO deputies that she and Wurm had been at a bar in West Palm Beach the night before when she saw Concepcion.

She described Concepcion as abusive and said she moved out of state after Concepcion tried to hit her with his vehicle. The woman said she returned to South Florida because a friend of hers and Wurm's had died.

She said that Concepcion attempted to find her by offering drugs to other people in exchange for information on where she was staying.

She told investigators that on the morning of the shooting, she had gone into the residence to get a drink when she heard a disturbance, followed by Wurm asking, "Is that you, Pedro?"

Then she described hearing multiple gunshots.

The woman told deputies she believed Concepcion intended to scare both Wurm and her.

The jury also found Concepcion guilty of one count of shooting into a building. He waived his right to a jury trial on a third count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and opted for a trial by judge instead. Volker found him guilty.

Wurm's death was one of 94 homicides in Palm Beach County during 2019, according to a Palm Beach Post online database.

jwhigham@pbpost.com

@JuliusWhigham

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Greenacres-area man guilty of murder in shooting death of Rebecca Wurm

