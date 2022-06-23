Witnesses: Man in Moraine crash had weapon in hand

Jun. 22—A man is in custody after witnesses to a crash on Interstate 75 in Moraine reported he had a weapon and was trying to get into other vehicles and flee the scene.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man a short distance from the crash as well as a pellet rifle about a hundred yards away, said Moraine police Sgt. Andy Parish.

The single-vehicle crash was reported around 10 p.m. Tuesday on I-75 near the Main Street overpass. The vehicle reportedly crashed into the median on the northbound side.

Witnesses reported the driver fled on foot and appeared to be carrying a gun in one hand and a bag in the other, Parish said.

"He allegedly tried to get into other vehicles that were stopped along the side of the interstate because of the crash," he added. "One witness told our officers that he did have a gun in one hand and that he needed a ride from the scene because he had warrants for his arrest."

The man was arrested on two probation violation warrants. He is expected to face additional charges related to the incident.