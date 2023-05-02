Witnesses: Man shot after trying to attack other with baseball bat on Iris Street Monday

A man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a fight on Iris Street in Amarillo escalated to a shooting Monday afternoon.

About 3:25 p.m. Monday, May 1, Amarillo officers were called to a residence in the 1200 block of Iris Street for a reported shooting. Officers found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooter was identified as a 19-year-old man.

Witnesses told investigators that there had been an altercation in the street. The 28-year-old left the scene and later returned with a baseball bat, according to police. The man tried to attack the 19-year-old with the bat and was shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening-injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and all parties involved in the incident were detained. No arrests have been made, police said.

