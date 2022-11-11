Witnesses: Man steals car from repo lot in McKeesport, yanks employee from vehicle

A man stole his car from a repo lot in McKeesport, workers say.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the 1600 block of Wesley Street in McKeesport at around 2:00 p.m.

Workers say a man hopped the fence to get into the lot and pulled an employee from a Blue 2016 Ford Mustang.

“He said he’s willing to die for his car. I mean it’s a mustang. It’s a 12-year-old. I’m not willing to die for a car I have a kid at home,” said the employee who was pulled from the vehicle.

Cell phone footage shows employees trying to stop the man from getting away but being unsuccessful.

The suspect eventually drove the car through the fence of the lot and north onto Lysle Blvd.

Police have not said if the man has been caught at this time.

