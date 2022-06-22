Witnesses: Man uses pellet gun to try and get ride from crash scene on I-75 in Moraine

A man was arrested Monday night after he allegedly ran from the scene of a crash on I-75 in Moraine.

Crews were called to a car that crashed into a median barrier on I-75 Northbound just south of the Main Street overpass just after 10 p.m.

Witnesses told officers that the driver of the crashed car ran from the scene with what looked like a gun in one hand and a bag in another, according to Moraine Police Department.

One witness told officers that the suspect had a gun in hand and demanded a ride from the scene because he had warrants.

Officers found Brett Gannaway, 31, hiding behind a barrier wall close to the crash.

A black pellet rifle was found yards away from where Gannaway was found, according to police.

Gannaway was arrested on two probation arrest warrants.

Police said additional charges against Gannaway will be sought from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

He is currently in custody at the Montgomery County jail, according to online jail records.

