Witnesses say mom ignored toddler who drowned at El Paso Camp Cohen Water Park

A mother facing a child-injury charge was allegedly preoccupied on her cellphone and "repeatedly ignoring" her toddler son before he drowned at Camp Cohen Water Park, according to a newly released court document.

Jessica Weaver, 35, is accused of criminal negligence on a charge of injury to a child by omission in connection with the death of her only child, 3-year-old Anthony Leo Malave.

Last week, Weaver was booked into the El Paso County Jail on Sept. 22 and released the same day on a $100,000 surety bond after being extradited from her native Indiana on an arrest warrant out of El Paso.

A criminal complaint affidavit filed by an El Paso police detective relies on several witness statements describing Weaver as recklessly inattentive before the young boy drowned during a seasonal "soft opening" of the city-owned water park in May.

Weaver's attorneys argue that she is being unfairly blamed for her son's death, which a $1 million lawsuit Weaver filed against the city claims was due to "gross negligence" on the part of the water park and undertrained lifeguards.

Toddler drowned in 4-feet of water at Camp Cohen Water Park

The drowning occurred about 5:09 p.m. on May 13, the Saturday before Mother's Day, at Camp Cohen Water Park at 9700 Gateway North Blvd. at what used to be the old Cohen baseball stadium. The boy died at a hospital a day later.

The criminal complaint affidavit noted that signs posted at Camp Cohen state that children ages 6 and younger "must be directly attended by a swimming adult" at all times and "must be supervised by an adult within arm's reach."

The police investigation found that the water park has a maximum capacity of 1,460 and there were about 466 people at the park on the day of drowning, according to the criminal complaint obtained by the El Paso Times.

The toddler was not wearing a life vest, though there were numerous vests available for those in attendance, the complaint stated.

The toddler was found in a 4-foot deep section of a pool. The boy was less than 4 feet tall. There were 18 lifeguards working at the park and it was a lifeguard who pulled the child out of the water, the document stated.

What did witnesses see at Camp Cohen Water Park?

El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks has said that the detectives interviewed numerous witnesses at the water park on the day of the drowning.

The complaint affidavit stated that investigators located numerous witnesses and other witnesses came forward. Witness names are redacted in the document.

The witness accounts in the complaint are generally similar. They describe a woman (Weaver) in a yellow, or neon, top and a floral black-and-yellow bikini bottom sitting by herself outside a pool.

The witness accounts in the criminal complaint include:

A woman seen "by herself on her phone, never looking up or paying attention to anything."

A witness saw the woman "all 'dolled up' sitting outside the pool, on her phone taking photographs the entire time he saw her." He believed the woman was by herself, never seeing the child.

A witness saw the toddler was not wearing a life vest, saying it was odd for a child that young to be in the pool without floatation devices and unattended by a parent.

A witness saw "the mother singing along to a song that was playing and she was laying down, looking at her phone approximately seven minutes before the child/victim was getting pulled out of the water." Another witness also saw the mother singing.

Weaver was allegedly seen encouraging with child "to get in the pool by doing a hand gesture to go into the pool" before she began "to walk away leaving the boy by himself." The witness saw the boy start going down the pool stairs.

The same witness later heard the boy was found underwater and that it took "about 5 minutes" for the woman in the yellow top to run to the child after lifeguards had blown the whistle for everyone to get out of the pool.

A witness also reported that when the boy was pulled out of the water, the woman did not immediately react to the situation.

El Paso DA Bill Hicks responds to Weaver's attorney

Ryan S. MacLeod, one of Weaver's attorneys, alleged that the criminal charges against Weaver are retaliation for filing the lawsuit against the city of El Paso.

MacLeod also described a Sept. 5 news conference by Hicks regarding Weaver's arrest in Indiana as a political stunt.

In a news conference this week, Hicks countered that the lawsuit has nothing to do with the criminal prosecution.

"Every single baby death is reviewed," Hicks said, explaining that each case is examined by prosecutors in collaboration with police and each prosecution is treated on a case-by-case basis.

"I'm not gonna lure myself to a back and forth with a civil attorney," Hicks said. "This is criminal proceedings. It's the state of Texas versus Ms. Weaver. I don't have anything to say to him."

