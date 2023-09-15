Witnesses: Muncie man tried to arrange ex-wife's killing, later said he 'did it'

MUNCIE, Ind. — One witness told Muncie police that Ceaser Lewis Curtis had tried to recruit her to kill his ex-wife, and another said the 50-year-old local man later admitted that he "did it."

Curtis was arrested Thursday night on a preliminary count of murder.

The remains of homicide victim Marcia Curtis were found Thursday outside an abandoned mobile home in the 13800 block of East Delaware County Road 800-S.

A few hours earlier, the remains of his former spouse, 46-year-old Marcia L. Curtis, had been found outside an abandoned mobile home in rural southeastern Delaware County, in an area that a friend said Ceaser Curtis had frequently visited.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Muncie police became involved in the search of Marcia Curtis on Sept. 6, when her daughters reported they had not seen or heard from her since Sept. 1.

They also said their mother had now shown up for work, in Portland, since that time.

Ceaser Curtis on Sept. 12 told investigators he had agreed to give her ex-wife a ride home from her workplace in Portland on Sept. 1. He said they had argued on their trip to Muncie, and that Marcia Curtis had demanded to be let out of the car he was driving at Jackson Street and Butterfield Road.

Curtis maintained he had not seen the missing woman since that time.

Witnesses told police Ceaser Curtis had expressed outrage that Marcia had recently been in contact with other men. The couple's divorce became final on March 28.

In April, Marcia Curtis told Winchester police her ex-husband had repeatedly violated the terms of a protective order by calling her and sending text messages. She also said someone had shot windows out of her vehicle.

One witness interviewed by Muncie police said Ceaser Curtis had contacted her and asked her to kill his ex-wife.

The woman said "Ceaser had told her that he had a homemade lead pipe (bomb) that he wanted her to use for the deed," detective Dustin Lee wrote in the court document.

Another witness said he had frequently accompanied Ceaser Curtis on trips to Portland to pick up Marcia from work, and said it was unusual on Sept. 1 when Ceaser asked to drive the man's car to Portland by himself.

Curtis told that man he anticipated he and Marcia would be arguing.

That man said he also found it odd when, before departing for Portland, Ceaser had given his cellphone to a family member and asked him to "put it on the charger."

Another witness, described as " a close friend of Ceaser's," said he also found it unusual that Curtis would chose to travel to Portland without his phone.

Marcia Curtis

On Thursday, that man admitted to police that Ceaser Curtis, when later questioned about Marcia's whereabouts, had told him he "did it."

He said Curtis told him that on the return trip from Portland, he had slapped Marcia in the face and grabbed her cellphone and threw it out of the car along Burlington Drive.

After driving to an area near Prairie Creek Reservoir, Curtis reportedly told the witness, he had struck Marcia "with a baseball bat and left her there."

The man said he and Curtis frequently "took drives around the reservoir and surrounding areas."

He agreed to accompany detective Lee to the southeastern portion of Delaware County and show him some of the locations that Curtis would visit.

At one of those areas — near an abandoned mobile home in the 13800 block of East Delaware County Road 800-S, just north of the Delaware-Henry county line — Lee observed a shoe along the field line and "immediately smelled a strong odor of decay."

Lee searched the area and found a body "wearing the same clothing that was described to me as Marcia's work attire."

While there was a "large degree of decomposition," it was evident "there was significant trauma to the head," he wrote.

An autopsy on Marcia Curtis' remains was conducted Friday at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Her ex-husband was being held without bond in the Delaware County jail.

Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell said Friday afternoon the detectives were "working diligently on this case,:

