Witnesses 'not credible': Jury finds man not guilty in 2020 West Price Hill killing

A man charged in a fatal shooting that happened three years ago in broad daylight was found not guilty Thursday of all charges.

G Quan Palmer faced charges including murder in the Oct. 24, 2020 fatal shooting of 57-year-old Vincent McGrady. Prosecutors said Palmer shot McGrady in front of several eyewitnesses on Gilsey Avenue in West Price Hill.

Palmer's attorney, Clyde Bennett II, said two of the witnesses testified during the trial, which was in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

"Cross-examination of the witnesses indicated that they were not credible," Bennett said.

Palmer maintained that he was there, Bennett said, but was not the person who fired the shot.

"Mr. Palmer and I are very pleased with the jury's verdict," he said. "He has been given a second chance at life. I hope and pray that he takes advantage of it."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: G Quan Palmer acquitted in 2020 West Price Hill killing