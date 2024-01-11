Witnesses planning to contradict Rep. Leezah Sun on alleged death threat have illness

Two witnesses who planned to testify this week that Democratic Rep. Leezah Sun threatened to "kill" a Tolleson official have come down with an illness, delaying a scheduled hearing.

Sun first appeared before the five-member state House Ethics Committee on Dec. 19 to answer for an alleged pattern of bad behavior. Committee Chair Joseph Chaplik, R-Scottsdale ordered another hearing to get firsthand statements from the two witnesses. That hearing was supposed to take place Jan. 11, but was "temporarily postponed" because of the illnesses "and will be rescheduled soon," according to state House GOP spokesman Andrew Wilder.

Witnesses Liz Goodman and Kayla Destiny Ruiz Davidian, who both work with a local lobbying firm, sent affidavits to the committee last week describing their August encounter with Sun during a Tucson conference and agreeing to testify. They maintain when they asked Sun to introduce them to Tolleson's mayor and legislative liaison, Sun uttered a threat against the liaison, Pilar Sinawi. The pair claim Sun said if she saw Sinawi at the conference "she would b----slap her, throw her over the balcony and kill her."

Rep. Leezah Sun

Sun acknowledged to The Arizona Republic that she said she'd "b----slap" Sinawi, saying she has a "colorful" manner of speaking. But she has steadfastly denied the allegation of a murder threat.

Sun, who represents the West Valley's Legislative District 22, had been involved in a heated discussion at Tolleson's city hall in May with Sinawi and two other Tolleson officials. Sun allegedly tried to intimidate the city manager and yelled profanities as she departed. Sun also sent friend requests on Instagram to family members of the officials, which they perceived as intimidation. The Tolleson officials convinced a judge to issue a restraining order banning Sun from contacting the officials for one year.

Democratic leaders filed an ethics complaint against Sun in November, accusing her of violating a House rule against "disorderly behavior." She faces potential censure or expulsion from the Legislature if she's found to have broken the rule.

