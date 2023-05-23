Witnesses say private investigator has been asking about Madalina Cojocari case

Witnesses say private investigator has been asking about Madalina Cojocari case

Channel 9 has learned a private investigator is questioning people in Burke County in the search for missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari.

9 FOCUS STORIES: Find Madalina

Video shows Madalina getting off her school bus on Nov. 21, which is the day investigators say she was last seen at Bailey Middle School.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke to a woman who contacted the sheriff about the private investigator. He was spotted in the Oak Hill community north of Morganton.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

The Burke County sheriff said they’ve had two reports of the private investigator asking about the case, even showing a missing person flyer of Madalina.

For more than five months now, police in Cornelius have been asking for the public’s help in finding Madalina, who was 11 when she disappeared. Though she was last seen before Thanksgiving, police said her parents waited more than three weeks to report her missing in mid-December. Both Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter are locked up in jail charged with failure to report a missing child.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to Channel 9 that Diana Cojocari was spotted asleep in her car two hours from Cornelius in Madison County, the night of Dec. 4 into the early morning hours of Dec. 5, before she reported Madalina missing. Deputies said Madalina was not in the car at that time.

Now, we’re learning that a private investigator has been spotted twice in Burke County this month asking people if they’ve seen the 11-year-old.

Burke Co- the sheriffs office says it has stepped up patrols in the Oak Hill community after two reports of a private investigator asking folks about the Madalina Cojocari case. Hear from one of those eyewitnesses today on channel 9 eyewitness news at 5:30. pic.twitter.com/sbjEr6UAz3 — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) May 23, 2023

Faherty spoke to a witness by phone on Tuesday.

“He rolled down his window and said that he was a private investigator, and asked me if I had seen this girl, and showed me the missing persons flyer,” she said. “I had asked him if she had been seen on that road specifically, and he said no, just in the area.”

The sheriff’s office said they have stepped up patrols in the area looking for a blue Honda SUV. They also said they reached out to Cornelius police and were told they had no information that Madalina was in the Burke County area.

>> Faherty will have more on the investigation on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

(WATCH BELOW: Search for Madalina Cojocari continues six months after she was last seen)











