Witnesses react following mass shooting near Chiefs Super Bowl rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting near the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally Wednesday at Union Station left one woman dead and over 20 others injured.

FOX4 crews were just a few feet away in some cases when the shooting happened. Moments after they talked to fans who saw it.

Police are also asking for video of the incident.

We spoke to people who witnessed both the shooting and the suspects being detained.

Counseling offered for Kansas City community after Super Bowl rally shooting

Just as hundreds of thousands of fans were starting to leave the Chiefs Super Bowl parade and rally the gunfire started.

“Everyone is saying it’s fireworks and somebody is like no I got hit in the leg. So I laid down I didn’t see my boyfriend at the time, we have an 8 month old daughter at home,” said witness Carlee Bracale.

“When it happened we all turned and started running. And I thought that they were right behind me and when I saw they weren’t behind me and I saw her lying down I was scared,” said witness Xavier Jabary.

As people started running from the scene and the 600 police officers on duty around the parade and rally went running toward gunfire other fans did their best to help victims and police.

Debbie Romero was watching from the rooftop of her building.

‘I’m angry’: KC mayor, police chief speak on shooting near Super Bowl rally

“I tried to flag one by the arm and say the shooter is right there,” she said. “There was a guy in black running that way and we were all up there screaming that’s one of the shooters.”

Her video shows as police captured one possible suspect and fans tracked down another.

“He ran that way and fans just tackled him, he just was trying to fish his way through and fans just nailed him,” she said.

“I said it’s a big black gun did you get it he said he’d stuck it in his bag,” one witness said.

Those three firearms, two inside backpacks sat alongside a wall for hours being guarded by police as crime scene detectives processed the shooting scene. Just before dark they began to process the weapons that could have been used in the shooting.

