Witnesses react to shooting in downtown Oklahoma City Tuesday
Marc Polmans was two points from closing out the match at a Shanghai Masters qualifier.
A busy Day 1 of postseason action is in the books, with two road teams surprising with victories in Game 1.
The judge in the New York financial fraud trial against former President Donald Trump, his adult sons and their family business clarifies remarks he made Monday about the statute of limitations in the case. Trump, meanwhile, says he will take the witness stand “at the appropriate time.”
The Rays dropped Game 1 of their AL wild-card series to the Rangers in front of 19,704 fans Tuesday.
A previous report revealed the Seminoles to have made some curious decisions about how it counted male and female athletes.
Kevin McCarthy became the first speaker ever to be voted out of the position on Tuesday and lawmakers warned of weeks of chaos ahead.
The Cleveland Fed president said the strength of the US economy will help determine how long rates remain elevated.
The Nasdaq led losses as rising Treasury yields piled on pressure and investors got a reminder not to expect a Fed rate cut anytime soon.
Netflix plans to raise the price of its ad-free streaming tier following the conclusion of the ongoing actors strike, according to the Wall Street Journal. The move would follow similar price hikes by competitors.
The entire point of VAR is to correct egregious errors. Yet when the VAR himself made an egregious error, arcane protocols preempted any recourse.
The regular MLB season is over and it's time for the 2023 Wild Card Series.
A woman was reportedly in critical condition after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run, which flung her into the path of the driverless car.
On the first day of Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial, in a dark mahogany-walled courtroom at the Southern District of New York, federal district Judge Lewis Kaplan asked the U.S. government if it had ever offered any plea offers to the defendant. The jury selection process began Tuesday, and the room was quiet and sober, except for conversations involving the judge, both parties and the prospective jurors. The seven charges being presented against Bankman-Fried are serious, but Judge Kaplan presided with a more playful, friendly and positive air.
Enough Republicans joined Matt Gaetz’s effort in a pair of floor votes.
Rangers GM Chris Young was no fan of an Astros reporter's criticism of his team celebrating clinching a playoff spot.
The highly anticipated criminal trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, started Tuesday to determine whether he’s guilty of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy. The 31-year-old co-founded FTX in 2019; within a few years the once third-largest crypto exchange’s valuation hit $32 billion at its peak. Before FTX, Bankman-Fried co-founded crypto-trading firm Alameda Research in 2017.
Greylock Partners unveiled two new endeavors Tuesday: A $1 billion early-stage fund — its 17th — and Greylock Edge, a program to support founders developing ideas into companies with early revenue and product market fit. In keeping with the venture capital firm’s thesis, Greylock 17 will target pre-seed, seed and Series A founders in the areas of enterprise and consumer software, Greylock partner Saam Motamedi told TechCrunch.
We now have full pricing for Volvo's entry-level EX30 electric crossover, sporting up to 275 miles of range on a single charge.
"Where did I get that idea that I had to look special?" The post ‘My hair was a way to make myself hypervisible’: One Asian creator reflects on return to natural hair color after 7 years appeared first on In The Know.
But, like, let's keep this a secret between you and me.