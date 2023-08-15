Witnesses recall moments after Tempe Police shooting

TechCrunch

SecureWorks said Monday it will let go of 15% of its workforce, the cybersecurity company's second round of layoffs this year. In a regulatory filing, SecureWorks said that it would incur about $14.2 million in expenses due to the layoffs, mostly related to employee termination benefits and real-estate costs. SecureWorks chief executive Wendy Thomas cited the need to "simplify and scale our business and to deliver profitable growth" in an all-hands company email to employees justifying the cuts.