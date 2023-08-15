Witnesses recall moments after Tempe Police shooting
Witnesses and those working in the Tempe strip mall recall moments after the shooting of a car break in suspect being shot by a Tempe Police officer on Aug. 14.
Witnesses and those working in the Tempe strip mall recall moments after the shooting of a car break in suspect being shot by a Tempe Police officer on Aug. 14.
A grand jury charged the former president and his legal team over efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Liability insurance is a type of auto insurance that pays for injuries or property damage to others due to an accident you caused.
A 1985 Mercedes-Benz 190D W201 sedan with diesel engine, found in a Northern California wrecking yard.
These 7 great portable jump starters could save you from a headache when dealing with a dead car battery. Right now, they're all available at a discount!
Your guide to filing an auto insurance claim after a car accident or other damage.
Nikola stock fell on Monday after the electric semi-truck maker said it would temporarily pause Class 8 Tre truck sales due to a fire risk stemming from a battery pack.
Electric truck maker Nikola shares plummeted Monday after it recalled nearly all of its battery electric semi trucks. The company recalled 209 of its Class 8 Tre battery electric vehicles after a third-party investigation found a coolant leak likely caused a battery fire in one of its trucks. The company said Friday it has placed a temporary hold on new BEV sales until a resolution is in place.
Police defended the raid, but legal experts suggest it may have violated federal law designed to protect news organizations.
With more than 10,000 five-star reviews, this (literal) powerhouse has a serious army of fans.
Here are our pop culture picks for Aug. 14-20, including the best deals we could find for each.
"If there's one issue that can unite everyone, it's ending child trafficking," director Alejandro Monteverde and co-writer Rod Barr write.
The pullback is minor compared to oil’s recent moves. WTI and Brent futures are each up by about $15 per barrel since exactly two months ago.
One "budget bride" shared a two-part video series about the "semi-controversial" ways she's saving money on her upcoming wedding.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde dive into the internal politics that seemingly put Jim Harbaugh's 4-game suspension on hold until at least 2024 – if he doesn't leave for the NFL first.
SecureWorks said Monday it will let go of 15% of its workforce, the cybersecurity company's second round of layoffs this year. In a regulatory filing, SecureWorks said that it would incur about $14.2 million in expenses due to the layoffs, mostly related to employee termination benefits and real-estate costs. SecureWorks chief executive Wendy Thomas cited the need to "simplify and scale our business and to deliver profitable growth" in an all-hands company email to employees justifying the cuts.
The YouTuber-turned-boxer shared the story on a recent episode of his podcast "Impaulsive."
Ford's wireless charging patent places inductive coils under the road surface, which would allow EVs to charge while driving.
Fuel economy figures for the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser show the hybrid powertrain brings big gains.
Driving five classic Porsches: 928 S, 944 Turbo Cabriolet, 959, 356 B Super 90 and a 911 Carrera 3.2 Clubsport.