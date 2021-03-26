Witnesses recount deadly tornadoes in Alabama: 'It came and it took them'

Damage is seen after tornadoes tore through Pelham
Elijah Nouvelage
·2 min read

By Elijah Nouvelage

OHATCHEE, Ala. (Reuters) - A day after violent tornadoes killed at least five people in Alabama and left residents sorting through the destruction on Friday, storm forecasters issued another "severe weather risk" warning for the U.S. South this weekend.

In the wake of reports of 24 tornadoes striking Alabama and Georgia on Thursday, rough weather on Saturday could stir more tornadoes in Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and the surrounding area, according to the National Weather Service.

Five people were killed in Alabama, NWS reported, although it could be days before the death count is finalized. Dozens of others were injured and entire neighborhoods destroyed.

A sixth death was tied to a tornado in Georgia.

In northern Alabama, the five confirmed fatalities were in Ohatchee, a town of about 1,200 people, according to the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency.

Survivors described harrowing scenes of seeking cover from the twisters.

As she searched through a mountain of debris that a day earlier had been her father's Alabama home, Rebecca Haynes Griffis recounted how her brother's fast thinking helped both men survive the disaster.

"He saw it coming and he put my dad into a big bearhug and held onto him until things stopped moving," Griffis told Reuters.

"The whole house started to contort around them. There was no roof all of a sudden. It came and it took them," said Griffis, a COVID-19 travel nurse who was in Georgia when disaster struck in Ohatchee Thursday afternoon.

Her father, Mac Haynes, 78, and brother Philip Haynes, 50, landed in a cow pasture about 40 feet (12 meters) away from the foundation that once supported their trailer home, which was reduced to shreds.

Both men were hospitalized, with her father expected to be released on Friday. Her brother, who suffered fractures to his spine, ribs, shoulder and cheek, will remain hospitalized, said Griffis, as she sifted through the mountain of debris in search of family momentos.

"I found their wedding rings!" she said, clutching velvet boxes containing marriage bands worn by her father and his wife, now deceased.

Griffis, 48, said she has been frantically calling her father and brother from Georgia on Thursday to urge them to seek shelter in a neighbor's home that has a basement.

"By the time they answered, it was on them," Griffis said.

For three hours, the fire department cut through debris to reach the injured men in the field when suddenly winds started swirling again, possibly from a nearby tornado.

The fire department grabbed the men and fled to the nearby home's basement, seeking refuge until they could safely transport the injured to a local hospital, Griffis said.

(Additional reporting and writing by Barbara Goldberg in New York, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

  • At least 5 killed as tornadoes rip through Alabama, destroying homes

    Several powerful tornadoes tore through northern Alabama on Thursday, killing at least five people, injuring dozens of others and destroying entire neighborhoods. The five confirmed fatalities were in Ohatchee, a town of about 1,200 people in the northwestern corner of the state where a twister ripped apart homes and downed trees and power lines, according to the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency. Calhoun County coroner Pat Brown confirmed to the Gadsden Times newspaper that three of those killed were family members in a house that was hit.

  • A major tornado outbreak hits South, kills 5 in Alabama

    A tornado killed at least five people and injured several others in Calhoun County, Alabama, the county's coroner confirmed Thursday evening, according to NBC-affiliate WVTM13.The big picture: A major tornado outbreak featuring high-end, "violent" tornadoes is underway across the South, with cities including Birmingham and Nashville at risk of severe weather. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe latest: The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a rare category 5 out of 5, "high risk" for severe weather, including potentially "violent" tornadoes, mainly for northern Alabama.A large tornado struck in or close to Brent and Centreville, Alabama, around 5 p.m. local time, prompting the Weather Service to issue a "tornado emergency" and warn of potentially "catastrophic" damage. Radar showed a large amount of debris from this tornado lofted into the atmosphere in what is known as a "debris ball" signature. "What you are seeing is graphic violence," said Birmingham TV meteorologist James Spann as he described the radar shown to viewers. The National Weather Service issued a "particularly dangerous situation" tornado watch for much of Mississippi and Alabama through 8 p.m local time. The watch text indicates that "numerous tornadoes and several intense tornadoes" are expected in this area, along with storms containing very large hail and damaging straight-line winds.The watch area includes Jackson and Tupelo, Mississippi, and Birmingham, Alabama. Another tornado watch is in effect for southern Illinois, southern Indiana, western and central Kentucky, southeast Missouri, northeastern Mississippi and western and middle Tennessee until 11 p.m. This watch area includes Nashville, Tennessee, as well as Paducah, Kentucky.Earlier, one long-lasting severe thunderstorm tore a path across Alabama, causing significant damage.A large tornado from this storm passed south and east of Tuscaloosa at about 12:30 p.m. local time, prompting a rare "particularly dangerous situation" tornado warning. That storm then moved northeast toward Birmingham where it spawned another tornado southeast of Birmingham, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a tornado emergency.This tornado damaged Spann's home while he was broadcasting from the TV studio. He told viewers his family was ok, though his home sustained significant damage. LARGE TORNADO ON THE GROUND FLINGING DEBRIS VIOLENT TORNADO @NWSBirmingham #ALwx pic.twitter.com/YPgRmgTog0— Brandon Copic (@BrandonCopicWx) March 25, 2021 @spann more of Eagle Point pic.twitter.com/PGOJPvbcO7— Kelli McLaughlin (@kellibrookemac) March 25, 2021 Details: The stage continues to be set for a dangerous evening in the South as warm, humid air flows north from the Gulf of Mexico, just as a pinwheeling area of low pressure at upper levels of the atmosphere moves in from the west. Fronts associated with these features are setting off multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms. Winds blowing at different speeds and/or directions with height are ensuring that storms have the propensity to rotate, putting large hail and tornadoes on the list of threats. The storms developed first in central to northern Alabama and Mississippi on Thursday afternoon, with the threat shifting north into Tennessee and parts of the Ohio Valley this evening into the overnight.Between the lines: Severe weather in this region can be especially deadly due to the housing types that are prevalent here, including large numbers of mobile homes.With thick tree cover, hills and winding roads, tornadoes that can be wrapped in areas of heavy rain can be harder to spot than twisters in the Great Plains. Nighttime tornadoes are especially deadly, in part due to the difficulty of warning residents and ensuring they reach safe shelters in time. This severe thunderstorm outbreak is forecast to continue into the evening and possibly the overnight hours. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Tornadoes rumble through Alabama as another round of storms threaten the South

    It’s been only a week since tornadoes ripped through several states that are again in the path of storms.

  • Tornado kills 3 from family in Alabama

    Alabama man loses 3 family members to tornado: "You know you hear about it every day on the news, but once it hits you, it hits you." (March 26)

  • Tornado outbreak rips across Deep South; at least 5 dead

    Tornadoes and severe storms tore through the Deep South, killing at least five people as strong winds splintered trees, wrecked homes and downed power lines. Multiple twisters sprang from a “super cell” of storms that rolled over western Georgia early Friday after spawning as many as eight tornadoes in Alabama on Thursday, said John De Block, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Birmingham. One large, dangerous tornado moved through Newnan, destroying homes there and damaging others in surrounding communities west of Atlanta, meteorologists said.

  • Weather service: 8 tornadoes hit Alabama, killing at least 5

    The confirmed deaths were in Calhoun County, in the eastern part of the state, where one of multiple twisters sprang from a “super cell” of storms that later moved into Georgia, said John De Block, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Birmingham. Pat Lindsey, a resident of the county's hard-hit town of Ohatchee, told The Associated Press that a neighbor of his was killed when a twister destroyed his mobile home. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said the twister cut a diagonal path across the county, striking mostly rural areas — something that likely kept the death toll from being higher.

  • At least 5 dead as multiple tornadoes pummel Alabama; 7 Southern states in path of severe weather

    At least five people died Thursday as multiple tornadoes touched down in Alabama, the second line of storms to slam the state in weeks.

  • Meteorologist learns on air that his Alabama home was struck by a tornado. ‘It’s bad’

    At least five people were killed in Alabama on Thursday as severe storms spawned tornadoes.

  • Southern US to face more severe weather risks

    Parts of the South that endured severe weather outbreaks in consecutive weeks won't be able to catch a break in the near future. AccuWeather forecasters say more volatile weather will arrive as soon as this weekend, and stormy weather could be unrelenting even into next week. Communities were once again picking up the pieces on Friday after a destructive day of weather. At least six people were killed after long-lived tornadoes touched down and caused devastation across parts of Alabama and western Georgia on Thursday and Thursday night. In total, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center reported a total of 23 tornadoes with one in Mississippi, five in Georgia and 17 in Alabama. Just a week earlier, a tornado outbreak spawned dozens of twisters, again with Alabama placed squarely in the crosshairs. Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi also faced heavy damage from violent storms. Despite widespread damage, no fatalities were reported. Officials and forecasters credited communities for being prepared and hunkering down during storm and tornado warnings for the miraculous outcome. The turbulent weather pattern that developed during the middle to latter part of March is expected to continue through the final weekend of the month - and perhaps beyond that, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. "Another feisty storm is forecast to shift from the central Plains to the Great Lakes this weekend, bringing with it the threat of more flooding and severe weather, across the southern U.S.," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker said. Many of the classic ingredients necessary to trigger severe weather will be present with the setup on Saturday, including warm, moist air streaming northward from the Gulf of Mexico. "At this time, the threat of severe weather is not as high as those that have recently hit the region, but it only takes one strong storm to cause damage," Walker warned. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP The main severe weather threats, in addition to frequent lightning, are likely to be heavy downpours, hail and damaging wind gusts from central Kentucky down to northern Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. An isolated tornado or two can touch down from the strongest storms. Some communities may deal with several rounds of heavy thunderstorms, which will reduce visibility and escalate the risk of water ponding on roadways, that could hamper travel. Gusty winds could also make for dangerous cross-winds for high profile vehicles, and widespread strong winds could cause tree damage and lead to power outages in the area. In the line of fire will be some of the same areas already threatened by severe weather this month, including Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee, down to Birmingham, Alabama, and Jackson, Mississippi. Even if widespread severe weather does not occur over the weekend, any cleanup efforts still ongoing following the previous rounds of severe weather could be slowed. Severe weather threats will shift eastward across the mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states on Sunday. More bouts of rain may be on the way for the southern U.S. again next week, with the the next round of wet weather expected on Monday or Tuesday. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Motorist Surveys Downed Trees Following Tornado in Birmingham, Alabama

    A tornado caused extensive damage to property, and downed trees and power and telephone lines in Shelby County, Alabama, on March 25, local media reported.The National Weather Service in Birmingham confirmed the tornado on Thursday.Police said approximately 30 to 50 homes and structures sustained damage in the county, local media reported.This footage shared by Konnor Pavey shows destruction along a road on the outskirts of Birmingham.The tornado was one of several reported in Alabama that day. At least five people were killed after a tornado-producing storm devastated homes in Calhoun County, officials told local media. Credit: Konnor Pavey via Storyful

  • Multiple tornadoes tear across US south-east causing deaths and wreckage

    Multiple twisters in Alabama sprang from ‘super cell’ of storms that moved into Georgia and may continue to Tennessee A firefighter surveyed damage to a house after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday. Photograph: Butch Dill/AP Blaring tornado sirens and howling winds roared across parts of western Georgia early on Friday as severe storms pounded southern states. In Alabama at least five people died, and at least one person has died in Georgia, in twisters that wrecked homes, splintered trees and crumpled businesses. Almost two dozen tornadoes whipped across the US south-east late on Thursday and into the early hours of Friday, including 17 in Alabama alone. More severe weather is forecast for the region and up into Tennessee over the weekend. The multiple twisters sprang from a so-called “super cell” of storms that later moved into Georgia, said John De Block, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A large, dangerous tornado swept through Georgia’s Atlanta-area Coweta county just after midnight on Friday, sparking a tornado emergency for the city of Newnan and surrounding communities. There were several reports of downed trees and power lines. Newnan police asked residents to “get off the roads” in a Facebook post, explaining that emergency officials were surveying the area. Newnan Utilities said the storm knocked out its phone and internet services. Hours later, general manager Dennis McEntire said the phone lines returned. He urged residents to follow the utility on social media for any updates. McEntire said the damage from the storm was severe and it will “take several days, with the help from outside crews, to put the system together again”. Keith Brady, Newnan’s mayor, said no fatalities were immediately reported. Many had to be rescued as the winds ripped roofs off houses and caused many homes simply to collapse. Mary Rose and Larry DeArman were trapped under wreckage and were taken to hospital after they struggled out from their flattened home. “When that happened it was just like a roaring, there was no train … it was a roaring,” she said, adding that the “house started shaking and then everything caved in on us”. The couple returned later and neighbors helped salvage some items from the home, with Mary Rose saying she was only bothered about “necessities”. Then her handbag was found. “That’s it, that’s the purse,” she told ABC’s Good Morning America as a small blue bag was handed to her while she stood under an umbrella, with a face mask, shaken but safe. The strong storm followed a series of tornadoes that ripped through Alabama on Thursday, including one that authorities said traveled roughly 100 miles across the state. In east Alabama, the Calhoun county sheriff, Matthew Wade, said five people died in a twister that cut a diagonal path across the county, striking mostly rural areas – something that probably kept the death toll from being higher. “Our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers go to the families, and we are going to do our best to let them know we love them,” Wade said at an evening briefing. Schools in several districts were closed or openings delayed on Friday due to the damage. Vast areas of Shelby county near Birmingham were badly damaged. The Meanwhile, well-known TV weatherman James Spann in Birmingham learned on air that the tornado was heading directly for his home and his family. He stepped off screen briefly, then came back live within 15 minutes to report: “We had major damage at my house. I had to be sure, my wife is OK, but the tornado came right through there and it’s not good. It’s bad. It’s bad.” In the city of Pelham, James Dunaway said he initially ignored the tornado warning when it came over his phone. But then he heard the twister approaching, left the upstairs bedroom where he had been watching television and entered a hallway, just before the storm blew off the roof and sides of his house. His bedroom was left fully exposed. “I’m very lucky to be alive,” Dunaway, 75, told Al.com. Earlier, Alabama’s governor, Kay Ivey, issued an emergency declaration for 46 counties, and officials opened shelters in and around Birmingham.

