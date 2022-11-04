Witnesses said murder suspect scared them

Nov. 4—ENFIELD — Christopher Kennedy, who was found dead from stab wounds in the gazebo on the Town Green on Aug. 10, called police the night of his death to report another man was harassing him, but when officers arrived, Kennedy said he was OK and canceled his complaint, police said.

He was found dead about seven hours after that call, and Thursday police charged local resident John Narducci with his murder.

Narducci told police in an interview that he attacked Kennedy because he had called police. As he worded it, one of reasons he'll stab someone is if they tell on him, according to an affidavit.

By then Narducci was already thinking about any witnesses that may have spoken with police about the investigation and said, "If I didn't get arrested, I'm sure there probably would have been more of them you would have found," according to the affidavit.

Police charged Narducci, 56, of 12 Elm St. on Thursday as he was set to appear in Hartford Superior Court on other charges. A judge raised his bond by $1 million, to a total of $2.5 million.

"This investigation is yet another great example of the stellar investigative work that the men and women of the Enfield Police Department do every day," Chief Alaric Fox said Thursday.

"This case went from a deceased victim, found on the town gazebo in the middle of the night, with no apparent witnesses, no apparent motive, and no apparent suspect, to solved by an arrest, within four months. I echo what I am sure is the community's gratitude that this matter has been brought to a resolution," he added.

The affidavit supporting Narducci's arrest provides the following details:

As police began investigating the murder at the gazebo, officers were directed to canvas the bike path near Freshwater Pond. Witnesses said a man named John had been in the area on a bicycle. One witness reported that John told them to "stay away from the gazebo because it was a mess".

One of the witnesses said he knew John was responsible for the stabbing, and provided a last name that sounded similar but wasn't exactly right.

An officer assigned to the Thompsonville section of town knew that several people in the area had armed themselves for protection from Narducci.

Officers ended up locating Narducci fishing along the Connecticut River and were able to take him into custody after a scuffle. They seized a folding knife containing an unknown residue from him.

He was charged with assaulting an officer in that incident and held in lieu of bond. He was charged a week later in connection with assaulting two people near the South River Boat Launch in July.

Police didn't speak with Narducci about the murder again until Aug. 28, but in the meantime another witness said Narducci was responsible for Kennedy's death.

She said she overheard Narducci say Kennedy had called the police on him and that he was "going to get it," the witness said.

Narducci left the area for about a half-hour, and when he returned he said "I got him," the woman told police.

The witnesses' fear of Narducci was a common theme throughout the conversations. Several people said they were afraid Narducci was listening as they spoke with police and would hurt them.

Narducci confirmed those fears in an interview with police.

When he was asked why he stabbed Kennedy, Narducci said it was because the man called the police.

Narducci said it's the same reason why he stopped being nice to Kennedy originally.

He admitted he didn't know why Kennedy called police that night, but things had gotten to the point where he was "tired of these people," Narducci said.

Using profanities, Narducci said if someone interferes with his freedom or money, he'll kill them, "simple as that."

Officers asked Narducci if he would have killed more people had they not caught him by the river.

"Well obviously, yeah," Narducci responded.

