Witnesses share first-person accounts of shooting stand-off in their neighborhood

Oct. 2—Witnesses are sharing their accounts of a three-and-a-half hour standoff that involved an exchange of gunfire with Waynesville Police officers in the Ninevah community of Waynesville last Wednesday evening.

Despite officers being shot at by the suspect, they tried numerous strategies to negotiate a surrender before finally resorting to gas.

"We went way above and beyond and exhausted every measure we could," Waynesville Police Chief David Adams said of the extraction. "Ultimately, we had to check and make sure he was alright at some point."

Daren Tate, 44, is currently at Mission Hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound. There were no injuries to officers or to anyone else in the tense and protracted stand-off.

Tate grew up in the Black community of Waynesville and was a star football player at Tuscola. Members of the Black community are thankful for the non-lethal resolution.

"They went all out to preserve that man's life," said Dean Gibson, a member of the Black community who knew Tate since he was a kid. "I am grateful he was in Haywood County that day and nowhere else, because we still have him. Had this been anywhere else, he would have probably ended up in a ziplock."

Adams said race was not a factor in how officers responded.

"Two of our officers were shot at, and they did what they could to protect themselves and our citizens. We did everything we could to make sure he was safe, as well. We're just glad he's safe and our officers and the public is safe," Adams said.

Multiple neighbors described Tate as a man who struggled with mental health and substance abuse issues. Some said he had a head injury from football. Some said that he had a drug problem. But all said he needed help.

Tate fired at officers several times with a rifle, and one officer returned fire before Tate barricaded himself inside his home. After three hours of attempted negotiations, tear gas was shot into the home through a window.

The scene described by neighbors was one of confusion and fear as law enforcement descended on their neighborhood.

"I heard gunshots, but I thought they were firecrackers or something. Then we seen all the cops get out with their AKs and start running up through the yard," neighbor Tonya Ledford said. "They told me to get in the house, so I did. I see cops with AKs and I'm gone."

Not long after the incident began, officers told Ledford to leave her home, which was directly next door to Tate's house, after attempting to walk her dog. She found a new perch across the street on her neighbor's porch.

"I was over at my neighbors house and it was in direct view of Daren's house," Ledford said. "I'm glad the officer did tell me to leave because I couldn't see shit from here."

Jody Paoletti lives a couple blocks away and heard the guns and sirens. Curiosity took over and he headed down the street to see what was going on.

"I was outside with my dad and my dogs two blocks up. I heard three to four gunshots very quick and very fast. The second those went off, there were cop cars immediately here in under 60 seconds," Paoletti said. "When I heard that, I got a little bit paranoid, but also wanted to see what was going on. When I got here, there were like 50 different police officers.

Paoletti stood behind the police tape all afternoon watching. Neighbors had been worried there was a hostage inside with Tate, but that proved not to be the case.

"About 35 times, I heard them say 'Come out with your hands up.' It was prolonged," Paoletti said.

He was just grateful he wasn't in close proximity like his neighbors who were under a shelter-in-place advisory.

"You would feel trapped if you're not able to leave your own house," he said.

Meanwhile, neighbor Taylor Campbell was at work when the incident went down. But she knew something was up. A real time feed from security cameras on her home showed numerous cop cars on the street in front of her house.

When power was killed to the area, the cameras quit working.

"The cameras then went off, so we didn't know what was going on then," Campbell said.

April Gillett was at the doctor's office when the incident began. She returned to a scene of chaos on her street and couldn't get through to her home.

"I saw all them police cars and everything at the church," she said. "They told me it was an active shooter. I was really concerned for all my neighbors."

Another issue was what to do about kids who would normally be getting off the bus shortly after the shooting, when the stand-off was still full blown.

"I was worried about my kids because they were getting off the bus there at the church at 3:30, so I told my sister to go get my kids," she said. "What would I have done if I didn't have anyone to get my kids?"

It turned out that all busses with routes with Ninveah turned around and went back to their respective schools, where kids remained until they could be fetched.

After three hours of negotiations failed — including Tate's mom speaking to him from the yard on a PA system — officers shot tear gas through a window of the room where he was suspected to be holed up, based on live video camera footage from inside the house. Following the tear gas, officers waited to send in a K9 unit to surveil the scene inside, and then went in themselves to get Tate.

"At that time, it got really damn quiet," Ledford said of the moments before the officers came back out. "I thought he was dead. I never heard no commotion. I never heard the dog or nothing."

Tate was alert but suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Because officers returned fire, the State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation. The neighborhood was still partially closed off for most of the evening while the SBI continued their investigation on scene. Thursday morning, the scene finally began to clear out and return to some sense of normalcy for the neighbors.

"SBI came with their big ass lights that lit up the neighborhood and they didn't leave until almost 8 o'clock this morning," Ledford said the next day.

News Editor Becky Johnson contributed to this story.